Street Smarts 'Be Reel!' Video Contest now open

The 13th annual Street Smarts "Be Reel!" Video Contest is now open to middle school filmmakers, actors and digital media enthusiasts in the San Ramon Valley.

The contest offers students the opportunity to educate the community on traffic safety issues by creating public service announcements. This year's video theme is "Gear Up for Safety!"

All video entries are due by 4 p.m. Dec. 19.

Students can work individually or in groups of up to four people. Finalist videos will be shown at a special awards ceremony on March 13 at the Danville Village Theatre and Art Gallery, 233 Front Street.

The top video entries will be honored and awarded prizes in different categories:

*Best Use of Special Effects/Animation

*Best Acting/Voice Acting

*Best Plot/Storyline

*Best Use of Music

*Best Editing

*Best Overall

For the entry that wins "Best Overall Video," each member of the video production team will receive a $50 gift card. In all other categories, each winning team member will receive a $15 gift card.

All finalist videos will be shown on Contra Costa Television.

For a complete list of rules, guidelines and submission details, visit the contest's online site.

Last year's contest winning videos are also posted online for viewing.