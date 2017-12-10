Danville: 'Christmas Memories' exhibit now on display downtown

As part of its annual "Christmas Memories" tradition, the Museum of the San Ramon Valley has transformed its depot waiting room into the Tassajara one-room schoolhouse of the 1940s.

The holiday exhibit will be on display until Dec. 31 at the museum, located at 205 Railroad Ave. in downtown Danville.

The exhibit will feature an antique sleigh, a "flying" Santa, a 1940s model train, the Polar Express train, Father Christmas, decorated trees, toys, games, Christmas music items, a memory tree and more.

The museum is open 1-4 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays and 12-3 p.m. Sundays. For more information, visit the museum website.