Danville council to continue discussions on friendship city partnership

The Danville Town Council will continue talks on establishing a "friendship city" partnership with New Ross, Ireland Tuesday morning.

In November, the council approved a "friendship city" policy that allows the town to create a partnership between Danville and other municipalities, more informally than through a "sister city" relationship. Any partnership would need to be sponsored by a local nonprofit.

The council had previously discussed establishing a partnership with New Ross, but after the policy was officially adopted a month ago, Danville's Eugene O'Neill Foundation came forward to request establishing a partnership with the Irish city.

If the council approves the partnership at Tuesday's study session, a resolution will be presented for approval on Dec. 19.

As part of the friendship city policy, the council set forth a set of criteria necessary to determine if a municipality could be considered for a potential partnership: if the municipality has similar attributes to Danville; if Danville has existing connections or ties to the community's heritage or culture; if the Danville sponsor has enough volunteer support to maintain a sustainable partnership; and if the proposed friendship city has a history of being a stable and ethical local government.

The Town Manager's office determined that New Ross meets the established criteria.

And according to the Eugene O'Neill Foundation, New Ross is enthusiastic about the friendship city partnership.

A letter from the Eugene O'Neill Foundation expanding upon how New Ross adheres to the friendship city criteria included a statement from a local councilor: "We are delighted to now be entering into discussions on a new friendship with the town of Danville and greatly look forward to further developing our relationship with colleagues and friends there through the Eugene Oâ€™Neill International Festival of Theatre," said Willie Fitzharris, chairman of the Council of the New Ross Municipal District.

Both outgoing and incoming chairs of the New Ross Town Council will be traveling to the San Ramon Valley for the Eugene O'Neill festival in Danville next September.

The study session is scheduled to begin 9 a.m. at the town offices, 510 La Gonda Way.

In other business

* The council will consider identifying a primary director to represent the town in the San Joaquin Valley Regional Rail Authority Board of Directors.

This new joint powers authority (JPA), established Oct. 13, will oversee the planning, development and delivery of a BART extension to the Altamont Commuter Express (ACE) in Livermore.

* Council members will also discuss the electronic filing of all officeholder campaign statements and statements of economic interests.

In line with state law, the council is required to adopt an ordinance mandating the use of online or electronic filing of these documents. An ordinance draft has been prepared, and the first reading will be presented for consideration at the Dec. 19 council meeting, with adoption set for Jan. 16.

* During closed session after the study session, the council will confer about labor negotiations with Town Manager Joe Calabrigo and city attorney Robert Ewing.