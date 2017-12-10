Personalized learning, cultural responsiveness among reports set for school board

The San Ramon Valley school board is set to hear a handful of presentations on a variety of subjects at its last meeting of the year Tuesday night.

Among other topics, the reports include an update on the much-discussed personalized learning ideas, and presentations on cultural responsiveness and district facilities.

Public discussions on the personalized learning initiatives first began early September and continued throughout the fall with a series of conversations Superintendent Rick Schmitt held with district parents.

The initiatives, according to district officials, are intended to increase student, staff and family options; improve student wellness and decrease student stress; and reduce class size with no increase in general fund expense. The 10 proposed ideas range from creating more flexible start and end times for students to redesigning high school graduation requirements, and would begin implementation in the 2018-19 school year, with some phased in over multiple years.

Recently, the school district released a survey for parents to share their feedback on the initiatives.

At a board meeting in November, over 30 parents and teachers spoke during public comments to voice concerns on four of the 10 ideas, which were the focus of the meeting -- specifically, the option to offer an additional year of language to middle school students, alternative PE options, and reconfiguring graduation requirements.

All four garnered resounding opposition by the majority of public speakers, though board members emphasized that no final decisions had yet been made.

Besides the personalized learning, cultural responsiveness and district facilities reports, the board will also hear presentations on the 2018-19 and 2019-20 instructional calendars and on Iron Horse Middle School. Local schools rotate giving presentations to the board on their general programming and activities throughout the year.

The meeting is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the district administrative complex at 699 Old Orchard Drive in Danville.

In other business

* The school board is set to perform its annual reorganization Tuesday night. The board will elect a board president, vice president and clerk; adopt the 2018-19 meeting calendar; and complete liaison/committee assignments.

* Chief business officer Greg Medici will go over board policy and regulations regarding district credit cards.

* The board will consider approving four items: provisional internship permit requests for two high school teachers, the 2017-18 first interim financial report, the report of information for capital facilities fees for the 2016-17 fiscal year and 2013-17 fiscal years, and the Facilities Oversight and Advisory Committee members.

*During closed session beginning two hours before the open meeting, board members will consider appointing a director of special education, confer with legal counsel regarding three cases of existing litigation and two cases of anticipated litigation, and discuss a student expulsion case.