Danville commission considering amendment to correct 'mapping error'

The Danville Planning Commission is set Tuesday to discuss updating the town's General Plan to correct what town staff contends is a "mapping error" in the document.

At a Town Council study session Nov. 14, staff raised the need to correct some zoning inconsistencies in the General Plan regarding a housing area on a 4.87-acre plot of land along the east side of El Dorado Avenue between West Prospect Avenue and Sonora Avenue, near downtown Danville.

Danville's General Plan hasn't been updated since its most recent rendition was adopted in 2013.

In terms of land-use designations, the properties in question were initially determined to be as "residential -- multifamily medium density," but due to an unintended mapping error, the General Plan 2010 and 2030 designations changed to "residential - single family - low density."

Two-thirds of the area's 13 lots have been developed with multifamily residential uses, with only four single-family lots.

"All four properties are occupied by 1950-era single-family residences or duet units," wrote chief of planning Kevin J. Gailey in a staff report. "It is anticipated the existing or future owners of these four properties will seek planning entitlement approvals for conversion to multifamily development consistent with town approvals granted in this area since incorporation."

Zoning-wise, 10 of the lots are designated as a multifamily residential district, while the other three have been rezoned as a planned unit development district.

To correct the mapping error and address zoning inconsistencies, staff says that two actions need to be taken: 1) Change the land use designation from residential - single-family - low density (1-3 units per acre) to residential - multifamily - low/medium density (13-20 dwelling units per acre), and 2) Rezone all properties to a planned unit development district.

In a separate resolution, commissioners will also consider an update regarding the use of "gross acreage" versus "net acreage" when calculating a development's potential density.

When the 2030 General Plan was crafted, the language was changed from "gross acreage" to "net acreage" -- the idea being that this was more appropriate for multifamily sites, since they don't generally use internal public streets and rights of way. But according to staff, this poses a problem for single-family developments.

"For these lower density lands, the net acreage provision could reduce the acreage available to calculate the density by as much as 25 percent," Gailey wrote in another staff report. "The application of this net acreage methodology would significantly reduce the development potential and unduly burden these properties."

If the Planning Commission follows the staff recommendation and approves both resolutions, the amendments will move to the Town Council for approval.

The meeting is set to begin at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Town Meeting Hall, 201 Front St.

In other business

* Commissioners will consider an appeal to a previously approved variance request for a proposed home remodel and addition at 700 Clipper Hill Road.

The variance request seeks authorization to construct a 1,266-square-foot, one-story addition to the 5,280-square-foot residence, along with a remodeling and expansion of the 886 square foot garage.

The project would go against certain R-100 District zoning standards: the project would create an approximately 1-foot secondary front yard setback at the south project boundary, less than the required 25-foot minimum setback at that location; it would also create a 14-foot-4 minimum side yard setback, where a 30-foot minimum setback is mandated.

Town officials indicated in August through an appealable action letter that they would approve the variance request, but a few weeks later the town received an appeal from nearby property owners, who opposed the approval, citing privacy concerns.

"I hope our fears of a privacy breach are unwarranted, but I can't be sure from the plans," wrote Ron and Tami Williamson in a letter on Aug. 14. "That said, the second floor windows directly facing our home and the proposal to move the house closer to Clipper Hill road present serious concerns."

The homeowners, Joseph and Arlene Grant, replied that the second story addition above the garage would not compromise their neighbors' privacy, and supplied photos to indicate as such.

Staff recommends that the Planning Commission deny the appeal and uphold the town's variance request approval.