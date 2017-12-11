News

Uploaded: Mon, Dec 11, 2017, 1:43 pm

San Ramon council to discuss new city software system

Also: Representative for BART extension board, cricket tourney winners

by Erika Alvero

The San Ramon City Council is set to consider authorizing a new software system to replace its current financial, human resources and land management system Tuesday night.

The three resolutions on the table include authorization of an agreement with Tyler Technologies, Inc. for the system; authorization of an agreement with consultants NexLevel Information Technology, Inc. for project implementation oversight; and approval of limited term staffing, contract services, maintenance support and purchasing of various IT equipment and software to support implementation.

The Tyler Technologies agreement would cost approximately $990,418, the contract for NexLevel Information Technology would be $167,642, and additional equipment and staffing is estimated to cost up to $520,452.

According to staff, the city's current processes -- collectively called an Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system -- are out-of-date, paper-driver and inefficient.

"The cityâ€™s current ERP system, Superion HTE Financial Software (formerly Sungard HTE), was purchased in 1999 and is past its useful life," wrote Candace Daniels, finance division manager, in a staff report.

"Staff identified this project as one of highest importance and priority since many of our processes and capabilities are inefficient and out-of-step with modern procedures and internal customer expectations. Therefore, it is critical for the city to replace the existing system with a new ERP system that is user friendly, intuitive, eliminates redundant data entry and the need for separate department systems, and would allow staff to take advantage of best practices through automation, integration and workflow."

In December 2016, the council authorized an agreement with NexLevel Information Technologies to assist with software selection consulting services. After undergoing a several-months-long evaluation process, in which five companies responded to the request for proposal (RFP), Tyler Technologies was selected.

"Tyler Technologies is a software company that focuses solely on the public sector," Daniels wrote. "Their Munis product is being used nationwide and is in place in numerous California municipalities. Munis will provide functionality that the current HTE system does not have, such as electronic workflow, integrated modules, automated validation, and robust reporting."

The meeting is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. Tuesday at San Ramon City Hall, 7000 Bollinger Canyon Road.

In other business

* The council will officially recognize the San Ramon Cricket Association's under-15 team for winning the U15 Division at a recent national youth cricket tourney held in the Tri-Valley.

* Council members will consider appointing a representative to the San Joaquin Valley Regional Rail Authority Board of Directors.

This new joint powers authority (JPA), established Oct. 13, will oversee the planning, development and delivery of a BART extension to the Altamont Commuter Express (ACE) in Livermore.

