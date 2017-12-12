Danville: Person dies in I-680 crash near El Pintado Road

At least one person died Monday evening in a crash on Interstate 680 in Danville, according to California Highway Patrol officials.

The crash was reported at 5:08 p.m. on northbound I-680 at the El Pintado Road on-ramp. It involved a tan, four-door Volkswagon sedan that struck the center divide, CHP officials said.

CHP officials confirmed that at least one person died in the crash.

The crash blocked two lanes for about an hour, and at 6:07 p.m. CHP officials said the crash was cleared from the roadway.

Further details were not immediately available.