News

Uploaded: Tue, Dec 12, 2017, 7:50 am

Danville: Person dies in I-680 crash near El Pintado Road

VW sedan strikes center divide northbound Monday evening

At least one person died Monday evening in a crash on Interstate 680 in Danville, according to California Highway Patrol officials.

The crash was reported at 5:08 p.m. on northbound I-680 at the El Pintado Road on-ramp. It involved a tan, four-door Volkswagon sedan that struck the center divide, CHP officials said.

CHP officials confirmed that at least one person died in the crash.

The crash blocked two lanes for about an hour, and at 6:07 p.m. CHP officials said the crash was cleared from the roadway.

Further details were not immediately available.

— Bay City News Service

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Name: *

Select your neighborhood or school community: *

Choose a category: *

Since this is the first comment on this story a new topic will also be started in Town Square! Please choose a category that best describes this story.

Comment: *

Verification code: *
Enter the verification code exactly as shown, using capital and lowercase letters, in the multi-colored box.

*Required Fields

Top Blogs

Tri-Valley Ventures launches valley's first venture capital fund
By Tim Hunt | 4 comments | 534 views

Young Girl, The Roy Moore Story
By Tom Cushing | 23 comments | 509 views

Denied College Admission? Should You Appeal?
By Elizabeth LaScala | 2 comments | 369 views

View all local blogs
 