Uploaded: Tue, Dec 12, 2017, 9:17 pm

Danville police seeking suspect in car break-ins

Culprit took gym bag, busted into a total of three cars

by Erika Alvero

Danville police are currently investigating vehicle break-ins from this past weekend, and are asking for community help in finding the person responsible.

At around 1:35 a.m. Saturday, the culprit broke into an unlocked car on the 300 block of Hartford Road, taking a gym bag, according to Danville Police Chief Allan Shields.

Shields said that the same person broke into a total of three cars in two different locations on that same block.

The burglary was reported at 11:51 a.m. on Saturday, Shields said, and was captured on video by a house camera, but no suspect description was released.

Anyone with information on the suspect seen in the video footage is asked to contact Det. Sgt. Ron Hoekwater at rhoekwater@danville.ca.gov.

