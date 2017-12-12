News

Uploaded: Tue, Dec 12, 2017, 9:21 pm

Danville seeks community feedback on skate park project

Town debating Osage Station, Sycamore Valley or Diablo Vista parks

by Erika Alvero

A new skate park may be coming to Danville, and the town is seeking residents' feedback on the project.

The project was identified in the Danville Parks and Recreation & Arts Strategic Plan Update as a way to diversify the town's park system -- currently, there are no existing skate parks in the area.

Recently, consulting firm Spohn Ranch conducted a site analysis of three potential locations for the park, the results of which will be presented to the Parks and Leisure Services Commission at a meeting Wednesday night. The meeting is scheduled to begin 7 p.m. at the Town Meeting Hall, 201 Front Street.

The three sites reviewed are: Osage Station Park, near the intersection of El Capitan Drive and Greenbrook Drive; Sycamore Valley Park, located at Holbrook Drive and Camino Tassajara; and Diablo Vista Park, at Crow Canyon and Dougherty roads.

Residents are also invited to a skate park design workshop at 6 p.m., Dec. 20 at the Town Meeting Hall. At the workshop, staff from the Recreation, Arts & Community Service department and representatives from Spohn Ranch will talk about the evolution and benefits of skate parks, and collect information from the community about what they would like to see in a skate park.

