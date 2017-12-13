Full house again for SRVUSD personalized learning discussion

Personalized learning initiatives again dominated school board discussions Tuesday night, both by the trustees and community members.

At the full house, nearly five-hour meeting, staff requested direction from the board on the initiatives, with secondary curriculum coordinator Debra Petish presenting the refined version of the 10 ideas.

The initiatives, according to district officials, are intended to increase student, staff and family options; improve student stress; and reduce class size with no increase in general fund expenses. The ideas have evolved since they were first introduced in September, staff said, after months of public dialogue and a community survey released in November.

Though no official action was taken on the proposals, a few of the ideas were tabled for continued development and potential implementation in future years, in light of heavy community opposition.

Petish lauded the learning initiatives for catalyzing important conversations in the district.

"This has really afforded us the opportunity to sit back and say, 'What do we really want teaching in this district to look like?'" she said. "But more importantly, what do we want the structure of schooling to look like?"

Though community members and teachers have shown up at other board meetings to critique several of the initiatives, on Tuesday the focus seemed to be on the 10th initiative -- this "redesign graduation requirements" idea suggested reducing the required graduation units from 240 to 220, integrating the high school health class curriculum into physical education courses and eliminating the world geography requirement.

Petish said that currently, world geography is not part of the state framework for ninth grade, and that in its place, the district could implement a year-long UC-approved course. She added that in terms of health, current health teachers could possibly work in conjunction with PE teachers to teach the health standards.

However, a dozen teachers, parents and students came to the podium to specifically voice opposition to this idea, saying that health and world geography were the classes best-suited to address mental health needs and recent incidents of racism and intolerance within San Ramon Valley schools.

"I think we all find it pretty ironic that you guys that want to lower the required credits by 20, and by doing so you want to take away two classes necessary for learning about empathy for other cultures and mental health," said Julian Pont, a social studies teacher at Dougherty Valley.

A few parents raised concerns about the integrity of the survey soliciting feedback on the personalized learning initiatives, saying that students and community members were able to take the survey multiple times, skewing results.

There was a particularly strong showing from the Dougherty Valley High community, which experienced a student death last week. Student speakers called for a need to address bullying and the overwhelming stress students face.

"As you are likely aware, our school experienced a tragic loss last week," said Rahul Reddy, the associated body president of Dougherty Valley who was acting as the student board member at Tuesday's meeting. "Our student body and leadership class in particular are looking for ways to help heal our community and prevent similar tragedies from taking place in the future...Moving forward we do need to affect change in our district."

District spokeswoman Elizabeth Graswich confirmed after the meeting that a Dougherty Valley high school student died Dec. 5, and that the next day staff, students and parents were informed of the death.

"Since the student's passing, we have had counselors and school psychologists available to meet with and support our students and staff," she said. "Our hearts and thoughts are with the family, friends and community."

In a discussion following public comments, the board approved moving forward with the majority of the 10 initiatives, though they decided to pause on three of the initiatives that have been especially controversial: No. 5, which would offer up to two years of world language credit to middle school students; No. 6, which would involve the future elimination of a seventh period and identifying a way for high school students to take two electives in a six-period day; and No. 10, the idea seeking to redesign graduation requirements.

No. 6, which was proposed as a way to reduce stress for students overburdened with schoolwork, has garnered some backlash from community members and students who want the opportunity to take additional electives.

"Having that seventh period at some of our schools, and students, is something they feel that they have to do, no matter what, to get ahead," said trustee Ken Mintz, who had been appointed as the new board president earlier in the meeting. He suggested focusing on ways to reduce the incentive of taking seven classes at one time.

No. 5 drew criticism from foreign language teachers at the last board meeting, who said that the option would cram too much information into a middle school curriculum and force students to choose between taking a language course and participating in other electives like music and drama.

And when addressing idea No. 10 and how it would affect health and world geography, board members thanked the community for their feedback, adding that their concerns were heard, especially in regards to the value of health class. They asked staff for additional clarifications regarding the delivery of this initiative.

"Health, I didn't see it as eliminating a class, but pushing it into a different venue," said board member Mark Jewett. "And where I am very concerned is, I need to understand the logistics of that...How are we going to teach health? How are we going to get health teachers one, two days a week? How are we going to put 60 kids in facilities?"

The personalized learning chapter of the meeting concluded around 10:45 p.m., with Superintendent Rick Schmitt thanking board members for their feedback, saying staff had clear direction on the first nine initiatives, and that they would revisit the No. 10 initiative with additional clarifications at the Jan. 9 school board meeting.

In other business

* During the board's annual re-organization, Mintz was appointed as the new board president, Rachel Hurd as vice president and Denise Jennison as the board's clerk.

* Kirby Hoy, executive director of educational services, and district spokeswoman Elizabeth Graswich reported on two new projects in the district's latest efforts on cultural responsiveness and reducing hate speech, bullying and other divisive behaviors within schools and in the larger community.

Graswich presented the initial concept for a "Humans of the San Ramon Valley" social media project, based on the popular "Humans of New York." The project, she said, would highlight the diverse stories and experiences of the community, and had found a willing partner in Leadership SRV.

Kirby presented the Community Sign Project, which would involve district high school students designing a sign symbolizing an inclusive San Ramon Valley. The ultimate vision, he said, was that the sign would not just be displayed at schools but also in local businesses and public spaces.

* The board approved the 2017-18 first interim financial report, presented by chief business officer Greg Medici. The report is a biannual district requirement in order to show that SRVUSD will be able to meet its financial obligations for the current and two subsequent years.

Projected year total revenues for 2017-18 come out to about $336.6 million, and expenditures to $346.52 million, according to Medici.

The total, restricted balance projected to be left in the general fund for 2017-18 is $3.8 million.

* During a closed session before the general meeting, President Mintz reported that the board upheld staff recommendation regarding one case of existing litigation and three potential litigation cases. Also in closed session, the board appointed Linda Rowley-Thom as director of special education.

* Due to the late hour, a presentation on district facilities was postponed until the Jan. 9 meeting, as was a customary review of board policy and regulations regarding district credit cards.