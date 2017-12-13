San Ramon Valley joins containment efforts in Southern California blazes

The San Ramon Valley Fire Protection District has joined the fight against the fires raging through Southern California.

Currently, the district has sent down one battalion chief and two fire engines, with four firefighters each, according to Lon Phares, SRVFPD deputy chief of operations.

One engine is at the Lilac Fire in San Diego and the other at the Thomas Fire in Ventura County, Phares said. The battalion chief is part of a command team at the Creek Fire in Los Angeles County.

The engines were dispatched on Dec. 4 and 6, and Phares said he doesn't yet know when they will return. Generally for cases like these, he said, crews are dispatched for up to 14 days and then replaced by a fresh crew if the fire is still not contained.

The Thomas Fire, now the fifth largest in state history, Phares said, has blazed across 237,000 acres in Ventura County, and is 25% contained as of Wednesday. The Lilac Fire, covering about 4100 acres, is about 90% contained, and the 15,000-acre Creek Fire is 95% contained.