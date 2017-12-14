News

Alamo honoring veterans through national wreath ceremony

National Wreaths Across America Day taking place Saturday

by Erika Alvero

Alamo is participating in the annual National Wreaths Across America Day, and locals are invited to honor the 111 veterans buried in Alamo Cemetery at a ceremony Saturday.

The day will be marked by a wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery and at 1,200 other sites across the nation, at sea and abroad. The ceremonies are intended to honor and preserve the memory of veterans across the country by placing wreaths on their graves.

"We are not here to 'decorate graves,'" said Karen Worcester, executive director of Wreaths Across America, on the event website. "We're here to remember not their deaths, but their lives."

The event at Alamo Cemetery, 912 El Portal, Danville, is set to begin at noon.

The ceremony will open with a local Boy Scout troop presenting the flag and recognizing the special wreaths for the Army, Marines, Navy, Air Force, Coast Guard, Merchant Marines and Prisoners of War (POW)/Missing in Action (MIA) soldiers. Each wreath will have a representative from each respective branch, with a Blue Star/Gold Star Mother representing the POW/MIA wreath.

After a discussion on the significance behind the Wreaths Across America program, the ceremony will close with Taps, a military bugle call, and finally, attendees will lay wreaths on the graves of veterans. Each grave will be distinguished with a small flag.

