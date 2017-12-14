Giant menorah to be lit at Blackhawk Plaza

This Sunday, Chabad of Danville and San Ramon will light a nine-foot menorah at Blackhawk Plaza for their Chanukah Concert & Celebration event.

The event, held from 4-6 p.m. at the plaza at 3380 Blackhawk Plaza Circle, will also feature Jewish performer Sam Glaser in concert, arts and crafts, the Dreidel Man, life-size Lego menorah building and traditional Chanukah food.

According to Rabbi Shmuli Raitman, director of Chabad of Danville and San Ramon, the Chunkah holiday is about sending the message that good will triumph over evil.

"It is a holiday that enriches our lives with the light of tradition," he said. "In ancient times our ancestors rededicated the Temple in Jerusalem with the Menorah. Today, we rededicate ourselves to making this world a better and brighter place for all to live in under peaceful and respectful conditions."

Chabad also hosted a menorah lighting ceremony at the San Ramon Whole Foods on Dec. 12, and will be hosting another at the Safeway in Blackhawk on Dec. 19.

For more information on local Chanukah Events, visit jewishdanville.com.