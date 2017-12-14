New Teen Zone opens at Danville Library

Danville town officials recently ushered in a new Teen Zone at the downtown library with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday afternoon.

The zone replaces what used to house reference books and shelves. Now, the area features lounge seating and collaborative spaces, in addition to a "power tower" with the capacity for dozens of electronic devices to be charged simultaneously.

The project at the Danville Library, 400 Front St., was a joint effort by town and library staff and the town's Teen Advisory Board.

"Sometimes it takes a village and our village is strong," said Seng Lovan, Danville Library manager. "And I truly believe that I have had the pleasure and honor to work with the strongest team on this project."

The project, which did not require adding any additional square footage to the library building, was funded through a $25,000 contribution from the county and matching funds from the town, according to Nat Rojanasathira, the town's administrative services director. The power tower was donated by the Friends of the Danville Library organization.

At the Tuesday ceremony, attended by the Danville Town Council and a handful of community members, advisory board members and staff emphasized that the new zone would match the current academic environment teens now live in -- one that relies heavily on electronic databases and collaboration with one another.

"We're so excited to welcome this teen space and we're hoping that it will bring a lot more teens into the library, encouraging teen reading, and also evoking that community sense that Danville really strives to have around this library," said Katherine Wong, a senior at Monte Vista High and a member of the Teen Advisory Board, before cutting the ribbon.

Sarah Guller, another board member and a senior at San Ramon Valley High, said the library had been important to her throughout her life.

"I've practically grown up in this library, so for me to be part of the council that's been giving back and making this a better space for other teens has been really valuable to me," she said. "I've been really excited about the new, brighter colors, and the charging station, and I think it's really great that we're utilizing this space and making it more accessible for more teens."