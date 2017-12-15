News

Uploaded: Fri, Dec 15, 2017, 4:04 pm

Red flag fire warning issued for this weekend

Winds forecast to be high for East Bay hills through 10 a.m. Sunday

Breezy conditions and low humidity readings have led to very elevated fire weather concerns in the Bay Area, with a red flag warning in effect from Friday night to Sunday morning, weather officials said.

The red flag warning will begin at 10 p.m. Friday and run through 10 a.m. Sunday, National Weather Service officials said. The officials noted that this is a moderate event that is not as strong as the one in October during the North Bay wildfires.

Winds will be high in the North Bay mountains and East Bay hills, and moderate in other locations, according to the weather service.

Northerly winds of 20 to 35 mph can be expected with local gusts exceeding 50 mph likely, according to weather officials. Relative humidity readings of 10 to 20 percent are forecast for Saturday afternoon, while humidity values of 10 to 30 percent are expected Saturday night.

"We have a dry cold front coming through the area, and with that we are already getting strong winds," said meteorologist Drew Peterson. "It's already dry out there, so a combination of these things led to the issuance of the red flag warning."

Peterson said this has been a dry season, "so we don't have moisture to keep (fire) conditions down."

The Bay Area isn't the only place with fire worries. There are a number of red flag warnings in place across the state, Peterson said.

With the warning in place, Marin County Fire Department Chief Jason Weber has indefinitely suspended open burning within the county's borders.

"We are suspending open burning because of predicted fire weather, the lack of precipitation and unusually dry fuel conditions for this time of year," Weber said in a statement.

"This directive will remain in effect until adequate precipitation is received and fuel conditions are moderated," Weber said.

— Bay City News Service

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Name: *

Select your neighborhood or school community: *

Choose a category: *

Since this is the first comment on this story a new topic will also be started in Town Square! Please choose a category that best describes this story.

Comment: *

Verification code: *
Enter the verification code exactly as shown, using capital and lowercase letters, in the multi-colored box.

*Required Fields

Top Blogs

Young Girl, The Roy Moore Story
By Tom Cushing | 65 comments | 1,002 views

Downtown Livermore could become a destination
By Tim Hunt | 1 comment | 581 views

"Merry Christmas!" Or not? How about nativity scenes on public land?
By Gina Channell-Allen | 7 comments | 502 views

View all local blogs
 