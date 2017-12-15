San Ramon police looking for thieves who stole solar equipment

San Ramon police are currently searching for two men accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of equipment from a solar power business last Saturday night.

Two men drove up to Sky Power Solar at 3130 Crow Canyon Road at approximately 8:15 p.m. on Dec. 9, according to San Ramon police Lt. Cary Goldberg. They were in an older model Hyundai Tiburon.

Police officials posted on Twitter on Thursday that the duo stole thousands of dollars of wire and solar products from the business. They were not able to disclose a detailed list of the items stolen, Goldberg said.

Goldberg said that one thief appears to be a white male with a goatee, and the other a Hispanic male with a distinct limp in the right leg and a possible impairment to his right arm.

SRPD officials ask anyone with information on the suspects to contact the department at Police@sanramon.ca.gov.