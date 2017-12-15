News

Uploaded: Fri, Dec 15, 2017, 12:49 pm

San Ramon police looking for thieves who stole solar equipment

SPRD: Thousands of dollars worth taken from Sky Power Solar

by Erika Alvero

San Ramon police are currently searching for two men accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of equipment from a solar power business last Saturday night.

Two men drove up to Sky Power Solar at 3130 Crow Canyon Road at approximately 8:15 p.m. on Dec. 9, according to San Ramon police Lt. Cary Goldberg. They were in an older model Hyundai Tiburon.

Police officials posted on Twitter on Thursday that the duo stole thousands of dollars of wire and solar products from the business. They were not able to disclose a detailed list of the items stolen, Goldberg said.

Goldberg said that one thief appears to be a white male with a goatee, and the other a Hispanic male with a distinct limp in the right leg and a possible impairment to his right arm.

SRPD officials ask anyone with information on the suspects to contact the department at Police@sanramon.ca.gov.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Name: *

Select your neighborhood or school community: *

Choose a category: *

Since this is the first comment on this story a new topic will also be started in Town Square! Please choose a category that best describes this story.

Comment: *

Verification code: *
Enter the verification code exactly as shown, using capital and lowercase letters, in the multi-colored box.

*Required Fields

Top Blogs

Young Girl, The Roy Moore Story
By Tom Cushing | 65 comments | 1,002 views

Downtown Livermore could become a destination
By Tim Hunt | 1 comment | 581 views

"Merry Christmas!" Or not? How about nativity scenes on public land?
By Gina Channell-Allen | 7 comments | 502 views

View all local blogs
 