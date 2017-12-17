Contra Costa taking nominations for Humanitarian of the Year

Contra Costa County is currently seeking nominations for the Humanitarian of the Year award, both in the student and adult category.

The awards will be presented at the county's 40th annual commemoration of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., who was assassinated 50 years ago. Through the Humanitarian of the Year program, the Board of Supervisors seeks to recognize a community member and a student leader who embody the spirit and legacy of King.

The event will take place Tuesday, Jan. 16. Nominations are open to East Bay residents and can be submitted at the county's website -- the deadline is Friday, Dec. 22.

This past year, Alamo resident James Noe was named Humanitarian of the Year for his lifetime of work serving those in need, both as a volunteer and nonprofit board member, and Cal High senior Paige Godvin was awarded the Student Humanitarian of the Year. More information on past ceremonies and humanitarian winners can be found on the Dr. King Ceremony website.