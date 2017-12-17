Retired teacher named Alamo Rotarian of the Year

A retired San Ramon Valley teacher has been named Rotarian of the Year by the Rotary Club of Alamo.

This is the second time the award was presented to Beth Burlingame-Randall, who previously won in 2007. She was recognized this time for her contributions to the club, community and in particular, as a mentor to young people for the past 12 years, according to club officials.

"Beth is a tireless and enthusiastic supporter of all things Rotary including the current District Grant Project benefiting the Bay Area Crisis Nursery," said Joan Grimes, the club president. "Our Alamo Rotary Club is very appreciative and truly grateful for all of Beth's work on behalf of Rotary, the Alamo Community, and especially for our young people."

"We appreciate her so much so that we named her Alamo Rotarian of the Year . . . twice!" she added.

Burlingame-Randall began her teaching career in the Los Angeles area, and then, after moving to the Bay Area, she spent 35 years in the San Ramon Unified School District, first at Monte Vista High and then Stone Valley Middle School, where she taught core, drama and journalism.

After she retired in 2005, she joined the Rotary Club of Alamo, continuing to work with students as the club sponsor of the Rotary Interact High School Club at Monte Vista. She also served as club president in 2016-17 and has consistently been involved in a variety of club projects and activities.

"Once again, a very well-deserved and fitting recognition for a very special and very dedicated Rotarian," Grimes said.

Burlingame-Randall attended UCLA, where she received a bachelor's and master's degree in history, and her California secondary teaching credential.