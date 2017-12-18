News

Uploaded: Mon, Dec 18, 2017, 3:15 pm

CHP: Man dies after jumping from I-680 freeway ramp

Struck by two cars on I-580 connector; fatality being treated as apparent suicide

by Julia Brown

Editor's note: Anyone in need of support can contact Crisis Support Services of Alameda County's 24-hour confidential crisis line at 800-309-2131 or CrisisSupport.org, or the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255, via text at 800-799-4889, chat or at SuicidePreventionLifeline.org.

The California Highway Patrol is investigating the death of a man who reportedly jumped from the shoulder of a freeway connector Friday night in Dublin as an apparent suicide.

The incident occurred just before 8:30 p.m. on the southbound I-680 to eastbound I-580 transition ramp, according to CHP Officer Tyler Hahn.

A man, whose identity has not been released, parked on the shoulder of the ramp and jumped over a railing, landing on the southbound I-680 to westbound I-580 transition ramp approximately 30 feet below, Hahn said.

The man was then struck by at least two vehicles, according to Hahn. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

It's not known whether the man died from the fall or being hit by cars on the freeway ramp, Hahn said.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing, but Hahn said it is being treated as an apparent suicide.

The southbound I-680 to westbound I-580 connector was shut down for three hours after the fatality Friday.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Name: *

Select your neighborhood or school community: *

Choose a category: *

Since this is the first comment on this story a new topic will also be started in Town Square! Please choose a category that best describes this story.

Comment: *

Verification code: *
Enter the verification code exactly as shown, using capital and lowercase letters, in the multi-colored box.

*Required Fields

Top Blogs

Supervisors shopping another sales tax increase
By Tim Hunt | 3 comments | 1,068 views

"Merry Christmas!" Or not? How about nativity scenes on public land?
By Gina Channell-Allen | 9 comments | 735 views

View all local blogs
 