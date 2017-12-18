CHP: Man dies after jumping from I-680 freeway ramp

Editor's note: Anyone in need of support can contact Crisis Support Services of Alameda County's 24-hour confidential crisis line at 800-309-2131 or CrisisSupport.org, or the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255, via text at 800-799-4889, chat or at SuicidePreventionLifeline.org.

The California Highway Patrol is investigating the death of a man who reportedly jumped from the shoulder of a freeway connector Friday night in Dublin as an apparent suicide.

The incident occurred just before 8:30 p.m. on the southbound I-680 to eastbound I-580 transition ramp, according to CHP Officer Tyler Hahn.

A man, whose identity has not been released, parked on the shoulder of the ramp and jumped over a railing, landing on the southbound I-680 to westbound I-580 transition ramp approximately 30 feet below, Hahn said.

The man was then struck by at least two vehicles, according to Hahn. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

It's not known whether the man died from the fall or being hit by cars on the freeway ramp, Hahn said.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing, but Hahn said it is being treated as an apparent suicide.

The southbound I-680 to westbound I-580 connector was shut down for three hours after the fatality Friday.