Danville council to decide on 19-unit housing development

The Danville Town Council is set to consider approving the final plan for a proposed housing development along Old Blackhawk Road on Tuesday night.

The proposed development calls for 19 single-family residences on two parcels at 3743 and 3755 Old Blackhawk Road, near Blackhawk Plaza, cumulatively totaling 2.97 acres.

The resolutions on the table for the council include a request for a major subdivision, final development plan, and to rezone the site as a new planned unit development district.

After undergoing review by the Design Review Board and Planning Commission, the Planning Commission held a public hearing on Nov. 14 to review the project's application and environmental review documents. After the hearing, commissioners recommended that the Town Council adopt the environmental review and the project, with some clarifying language -- the applicant, Braddock & Logan Homes, would need to consult with neighbors before planting screen trees and a fence.

Seventeen of the lots would contain houses ranging in size from 3,051-3,601 square feet, and the other two, designated as below-market-rate units, would be 1,780 and 1,964 square feet, respectively, constructed as a duet.

To make room for units, the project involves removing 98 of the 105 trees at the site -- none of which are town-protected trees, according to a tree survey. As mitigation for the tree removal, though, Braddock & Logan Homes would need to plant additional screen trees in the back yards of most lots, as well as install front yard and common area landscaping, along with a bio-retention area.

Braddock & Logan Homes has requested waivers from certain development standards in order to construct the two affordable housing units, as provided for by state law, which offers waivers and concessions as an incentive for developers to construct affordable housing.

The meeting is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Town Meeting Hall, 201 Front St.

In other business

* Administrative Services Director Nat Rojanasathira will present a regular report on his department.

* The council will consider approving an ordinance that would require candidates for local offices and local officials to file economic disclosure forms electronically.

Currently, all forms are filed in hard copy. The town has recently contracted with SouthTech Systems for an electronic filing system -- the system has already been installed and tested.

* The council will consider extending and amending the employment agreements for both Town Manager Joe Calabrigo and city attorney Robert Ewing.

Calabrigo's contract extension would provide for a two-year term from April 8, 2017 to April 8, 2019. To account for cost-of-living adjustments, his salary would be increased by 3.5%, an additional $7,749.84 annually, plus fringe benefit costs of $3,130.92.

Ewing's proposed two-year term would be extended to last from Aug. 1, 2017 to Aug. 1, 2019. His salary would would be increased by 3% in the first year and fringe benefits would go up by 2% in the second year. This comes out to $6,164 for salary costs and $1,910 for fringe benefit costs in the first year, and $4,232 in fringe benefit costs for the second year.

"Sufficient funds have been appropriated in the 2017/18 operating budget to cover all costs," Rojanasathira wrote in both resolutions.

Calabrigo has been with the town since 1993 and Ewing since 1995.

* The council will appoint one council member and one alternate to the San Joaquin Regional Rail Authority.

This new joint powers authority (JPA), established Oct. 13, will oversee the planning, development and delivery of a BART extension to the Altamont Commuter Express (ACE) in Livermore. Appointees will serve a term ending June 30, 2018.

* The council will appoint one representative from the Planning Commission to the Design Review Board for a four-year term ending Dec. 31, 2021.

* Mayor Newell Arnerich will present the semiannual heritage resource commission liaison report.

* Arnerich and Councilwoman Renee Morgan will present the semiannual TRAFFIX board member report.

* The council will meet as the Danville Disaster Council to discuss damage inflicted to the town's infrastructure after severe winter storms in early 2017.

The town has submitted a little over $810,000 to the Federal Emergency Management Administration (FEMA) and the California Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES) for reimbursement. It's unknown how much will be reimbursed.

* In a closed-meeting right after open session, the council will confer with legal counsel regarding one case of anticipated litigation.