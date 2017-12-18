Holiday Traditions: The wonderful world of Widmer

It's a blue-skied balmy afternoon, T-shirt weather that belies the calendar. But it's the week of Thanksgiving, which means it's crunch time in Widmer World.

"We're running to the last minute to get everything done," said Bob Widmer shortly after emerging from his workshop, atop which a sign sits reading "Grandpa's hideaway."

Every night during the month of December, barring inclement weather, the Widmers' home at 3671 Chelsea Court -- where they've resided since moving to Pleasanton in 1979 -- becomes a spectacle of lights, sights and sound. The front yard and backyard transform into Widmer World, a Christmas display on a grand scale.

It all began back in 1983, when Widmer and his wife Susan made wood cutouts of Santa, Mrs. Claus and a crew of flying reindeer and put them up along with some lights.

"We put it on the roof for a couple years, and then we just kept adding stuff," said Widmer, 73. "We got carried away I guess."

They filled up their front yard with lights and decorations, progressing into the side yard and then the backyard. Eventually the Widmers started letting people take a peek in their backyard.

In 2000 the family opened up their full backyard to visitors. Word about Widmer World spread, and Bob gained "expert decorators" as his daughters and grandchildren started getting involved in the prep work.

Now, Widmer World sees 15,000 to 17,000 visitors each season, many of whom are out-of-towners in the Tri-Valley to see family for the holidays or residents of nearby communities who want to check out the unique display for themselves.

"Some nights it's pretty hairy and the line (of people waiting to get in) goes down to the corner," Widmer said. "I don't think we ever wanted it to get quite that big."

Still the Widmers embrace their popularity, setting up their display year after year with a combination of homemade and store-bought decorations and mixing in different assortments so it's never exactly the same each season. They've accumulated so much holiday decor over the years that Widmer estimates there are three sheds' worth of items that won't get put to use this season.

In August with the holidays still far from most people's mindsets, the family started preparing this year's display. His wife Susan is the painter and "fine tuner," he says, helping create and spruce up decorations. Widmer and son-in-law Craig Eicher, a captain for the Pleasanton Police Department, are responsible for moving boxes and bins of decor to their respective spots. The Widmers' daughters, Kimberly and Kristine, handle the setup. Granddaughter Micaela Widmer has also pitched in.

The setup was nearing completion last month as Widmer toured the scene.

In the front yard sits a light display sequenced to music that features a miniature Ferris wheel, towering Christmas trees and a North Pole sign. The LED lights throughout the front and backyard are overseen by Capt. Eicher through an intricate computer system that helps them manage the power and create countless color combinations.

Past a giant red chair Widmer built himself ("When you sit in it it makes you look like you're 6 years old," he says), the backyard brims with lights and figurines. A walkway is lined with tables of Christmas-themed Disney and Peanuts paraphernalia. There's a light-up archway that leads to a room dedicated to model trains ("The kids love this," Widmer says) and another room with a large K'NEX Ferris wheel. Nativity figurines cluster in one corner of the yard, near a display of homemade wood decorations from the 1980s.

Amidst all the sights and sounds of Widmer World there are also special features like a scavenger hunt that is held every evening -- except on nights when Santa makes a guest appearance.

"There are groups of people that will get their Santa photo done here (every year)," Widmer said.

Two years ago, Widmer World caught the attention of "The Great Christmas Light Fight," a reality TV show where large light displays around the country are featured and judged.

"That was an experience in itself," Widmer said. "We were filming in early October and trying to make it look like it was Christmas and it was 100 degrees in Pleasanton."

Although there's a lot of work that goes into Widmer World, it's a labor of love for the family. Capt. Eicher says being involved in the display setup is "a nice hobby" and he enjoys helping figure out a new aspect to change things up each year.

"Working in this profession you don't get to see people smile all the time," Capt. Eicher said. "But you see people smile as they walk through here."

Over the years the Widmers have seen people delighted over something that reminds them of their childhood and widows tearing up over a sight that makes them think of their spouse. Both verbally and through a guestbook, visitors express their appreciation for the display.

And it's the visitors that help make Widmer World possible every December.

"If it wasn't for people coming and having a decent time there's no way I'd be doing this," Widmer said. "To see people enjoy themselves and have a great time is great."

Widmer World

What: Widmer World, a Christmas lights display

When: 6-9 p.m. nightly (weather permitting) through Dec. 31. Santa will be visiting tonight and Saturday, as well as Dec. 22-23.

Where: 3671 Chelsea Court

Cost: Free, but donations are appreciated

To learn more, visit www.widmer-world.com.