Local teens arrested for flare gun shootings in San Ramon

Four local teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of shooting flare guns into multiple houses in San Ramon over the weekend.

Three of the teens are from San Ramon and the other is from Danville, and they are all between 15 and 16 years old, according to the San Ramon Police Department. Their names were not released because they are underage.

They were booked into Juvenile Hall in Martinez on Monday, with charges that include multiple felony counts of conspiracy and shooting into an inhabited dwelling.

The Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office will review their case Tuesday, at which point it will be decided which charges will be filed against the four, according to SRPD Lt. Cary Goldberg.

The shootings in question occurred between 10 p.m. Saturday night and 1 a.m. Sunday morning in the southern part of San Ramon just off Interstate 680. An older model Nissan Sentra drove through four streets in San Ramon and fired a flare gun into at least seven residences and multiple vehicles, police said.

The car has been recovered, and 12 gauge flares were found inside, according to Goldberg.

The residences, which were occupied, were located on Yosemite Avenue, Estero Drive, Aptos Drive and Cree Court, police said. It appears the homes and vehicles were randomly targeted.

Multiple videos of the flare gun shootings are posted on the SRPD Twitter and Facebook pages.

Goldberg said the flare guns did cause damage, including broken windows and smoldering, but no structure fires.

"And most importantly, no one was hurt," he said.

In a statement sent out by SRPD, officials lauded residents who registered their personal surveillance camera systems with the department, both before and after the event, for aiding the investigation.

"The San Ramon Police Department would like to thank the members of the community who assisted in the investigation by registering their home security cameras in the 'Citizen's View Camera Registry Program.' The swift arrests of the four suspects were a result of a collaborative effort between the citizens of San Ramon and the dedicated detectives and patrol officers of the San Ramon Police Department."

Anyone with additional information on this case is asked to contact the department at 973-2779.