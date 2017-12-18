News

Updated: Mon, Dec 18, 2017, 4:02 pm
Uploaded: Mon, Dec 18, 2017, 12:03 pm

Local teens arrested for flare gun shootings in San Ramon

Police: DA's Office to review case Tuesday

by Erika Alvero

Four local teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of shooting flare guns into multiple houses in San Ramon over the weekend.

Three of the teens are from San Ramon and the other is from Danville, and they are all between 15 and 16 years old, according to the San Ramon Police Department. Their names were not released because they are underage.

They were booked into Juvenile Hall in Martinez on Monday, with charges that include multiple felony counts of conspiracy and shooting into an inhabited dwelling.

The Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office will review their case Tuesday, at which point it will be decided which charges will be filed against the four, according to SRPD Lt. Cary Goldberg.

The shootings in question occurred between 10 p.m. Saturday night and 1 a.m. Sunday morning in the southern part of San Ramon just off Interstate 680. An older model Nissan Sentra drove through four streets in San Ramon and fired a flare gun into at least seven residences and multiple vehicles, police said.

The car has been recovered, and 12 gauge flares were found inside, according to Goldberg.

The residences, which were occupied, were located on Yosemite Avenue, Estero Drive, Aptos Drive and Cree Court, police said. It appears the homes and vehicles were randomly targeted.

Multiple videos of the flare gun shootings are posted on the SRPD Twitter and Facebook pages.

Goldberg said the flare guns did cause damage, including broken windows and smoldering, but no structure fires.

"And most importantly, no one was hurt," he said.

In a statement sent out by SRPD, officials lauded residents who registered their personal surveillance camera systems with the department, both before and after the event, for aiding the investigation.

"The San Ramon Police Department would like to thank the members of the community who assisted in the investigation by registering their home security cameras in the 'Citizen's View Camera Registry Program.' The swift arrests of the four suspects were a result of a collaborative effort between the citizens of San Ramon and the dedicated detectives and patrol officers of the San Ramon Police Department."

Anyone with additional information on this case is asked to contact the department at 973-2779.

Posted by Resident
a resident of Diablo
16 hours ago

Is this going to the typical "catch and release" to parents? Or does anybody know if these thugs will actually serve a minute behind bars?

Posted by Huh?
a resident of Danville
15 hours ago

Resident appears to have questionable reading comprehension skills. The article states that the district attorney will review the case and determine what charges to file.

For those who failed to pay attention during civics, those charged with crimes are innocent until proven guilty, so (1) we don’t know that the individuals arrested actually committed the alleged crime, and (2) as such, nobody can determine whether these individuals will spend time behind bars until a plea is entered (and sentencing) or a trial (and sentencing).

But by all means, throw caution to the wind and grab your pitchforks!

Or, alternatively, we can applaud our police force and neighbors for their great work and hope the system works how it should.

Posted by Corey
a resident of Walnut Creek
15 hours ago

Great job SRPD!!!

@Resident.

First time offenders might spend some time in jail, bust most likely will work off their sentences in a weekend work program; especially if the charges are reduced to misdemeanors.


Posted by Longtime Resident
a resident of San Ramon
14 hours ago

According to the police report on nexdoor.c, four teenagers were caught, 12 gage flares were found in their car, and they were charged with:
1.246PC – Shooting into an Inhabited Dwelling
2.182PC – Conspiracy

Several neighbors posted on nextdoor.c that their houses were hit by flares, several houses were hit in windows, one double pane window was penetrated by a flare which lodged between the window panes & luckily burned out while in the window. If the flare had penetrated through the window, the house could have been set on fire.Just think if the flare hit a Christmas tree inside. With the winds blowing like they were, that could have triggered a firestorm in Twin Creeks, (houses being only 15 ft. apart).

Sounds like the four individuals were way under charged, because the reality of their acts was clearly attempted arson on multiple houses. To top that off, the attempted arson was done during weather conditions conducive to causing a firestorm due to the winds & dry conditions.

Posted by The Dude
a resident of San Ramon
13 hours ago

Longtime resident, read the comments a few above yours. They haven't been changed yet. The DA will determine if they're charged with anything arson related likely based on what can be proven and what statements these geniuses made.

Posted by Malcolm Hex
a resident of San Ramon
8 hours ago
Wow, check out Huh?

Jettison the holier than thou attitude brother. Resident was only asking some questions. Why the need to demean someone?

Anyway, the journalist said the suspects were booked into Juvenile Hall in Martinez on Monday, with charges that include multiple felony counts of conspiracy and shooting into an inhabited dwelling.

They have been charged. It's up to the DA to file on those charges, or not.

