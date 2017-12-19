News

Uploaded: Tue, Dec 19, 2017, 11:40 pm

Police arrest driver after standstill near Stoneridge Mall

Allegedly intoxicated driver locked self in car with knife after traffic stop

by Jeremy Walsh / Pleasanton Weekly

Pleasanton police announced late Tuesday night they had taken a female driver into custody after she locked herself in her car at knifepoint for more than three hours after being pulled over by officers for suspicion of DUI.

The incident unfolded beginning around 5 p.m. Tuesday near an office building at 6130 Stoneridge Mall Road when officers stopped a car with an apparently intoxicated female driver who initially failed to yield, according to a post by Pleasanton police on the department's social media accounts.

The driver, who was the only occupant, locked herself inside the car and had a knife, according to police, who closed the immediate area while working to communicate with her.

Police announced just before 8:30 p.m. that the situation resolved with the driver being arrested without further incident. They said the situation had no impact on the nearby Stoneridge Shopping Center.

The department had not released further details about the incident, including the driverâ€™s identity and potential charges, as of 11:30 p.m.

