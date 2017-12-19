School district on AP District Honor Roll for eighth year

For the eighth year in a row, the San Ramon Valley Unified School District has been honored with placement on the AP District Honor Roll.

The annual AP Honor Roll is presented by the College Board to districts that increase the number of students participating in AP while simultaneously maintaining the percentage of students who receive exam scores of 3 or higher.

SRVUSD is the only school district in California and one of two in the U.S. and Canada to have received this award every year since the program began in 2011.

"We are pleased to have achieved this honor for the eighth consecutive year," said the district's Superintendent Rick Schmitt in a statement. "It is a true testament to the work and commitment of San Ramon Valley Unified School District, our employees and parent community in providing all students the opportunity to reach their highest potential."

One of the goals of the honor roll is to instill more equitable access to AP courses -- according to the district statement, national data from 2017 shows that among students who identify as American Indian/Alaska Native, Black/African American, Hispanic/Latino and Native Hawaiian/Other Pacific Islander, only 50% of those who are AP-course-ready actually take AP classes.

To name school districts to the Honor Roll, the College Board looked at three years of AP data from 2015. To qualify, districts needed to meet the following criteria:

*Increase participation/access to AP courses by at least 4% in large districts, 6% in medium districts and 11% in small districts.

*Increased or maintained the percentage of American Indian/Alaska Native, Black/African American, Hispanic/Latino, and Native Hawaiian/Other Pacific Islander students taking AP exams and increasing or maintaining the percentage of students from those same sub-groups scoring 3 or above on at least one exam.

*When looking at the percentage of students scoring a 3 or higher, a demonstrated improvement from 2015 to 2017, unless the district already has a performance level at which 70% of AP students score a 3 or higher.

"Congratulations to all the educators and administrators in this district who have worked to clear a path for more students of all backgrounds to participate and succeed in AP," said Trevor Packer, head of AP and Instruction. "These educators and administrators are fostering a culture in their schools and classrooms that allows students to face new challenges and build the confidence to succeed."