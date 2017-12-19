SRPD: Prosecutors file charges against teens in flare gun shootings

The four local teenagers arrested on suspicion of shooting flare guns into multiple San Ramon houses have been charged with felony and misdemeanor counts by the Contra Costa District Attorney's Office, the San Ramon Police Department announced Tuesday.

SRPD posted on Twitter late Tuesday afternoon that each of the four arrestees were being charged with three counts of felony arson of an inhabited dwelling, two counts of felony vandalism and two counts of misdemeanor vandalism, with no bail.

Three of the teens are from San Ramon and the other is from Danville, and they are all between 15 and 16 years old, according to the San Ramon Police Department. Their names were not released because they are underage.

They were booked into Juvenile Hall in Martinez on Monday.

The shootings in question occurred between 10 p.m. Saturday night and 1 a.m. Sunday morning in the southern part of San Ramon just off Interstate 680. An older model Nissan Sentra drove through four streets in San Ramon and fired a flare gun into at least seven residences and multiple vehicles, police said.

The car has been recovered, and 12 gauge flares were found inside, according to Goldberg.

The residences, which were occupied, were located on Yosemite Avenue, Estero Drive, Aptos Drive and Cree Court, police said. It appears the homes and vehicles were randomly targeted.

Multiple videos of the flare gun shootings are posted on the SRPD Twitter and Facebook pages.

Goldberg said the flare guns did cause damage, including broken windows and smoldering, but no structure fires or injuries.