County shelters offer free animal adoptions through Saturday

The Contra Costa County Animal Services Department is offering free pet adoptions through this weekend at its shelters in Martinez and Pinole, with the option of free home delivery by request for the first 10 kittens adopted.

The promotion includes spay and neuter fees, as well as micro-chipping and vaccinations, but adopters will need to pay for a pet license.

The "Home for the Holidays" program ends Saturday, and anyone interested can visit the Martinez Adoption Center at 4800 Imhoff Place or the Pinole Adoption Center at 910 San Pablo Ave.

For more information, people can call Steve Burdo at 393-6836.