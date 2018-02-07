Bishop Ranch announces 10 new retail, dining tenants coming to City Center

Ten new lifestyle and dining tenants have officially signed leases to be among the inaugural tenants at San Ramon's City Center Bishop Ranch, set to open later this year.

Equinox, Fieldwork Brewing Company and Williams-Sonoma brand stores feature prominently among the group of new companies to be housed at the 300,000-square-foot project along Bollinger Canyon Road, according to officials for Sunset Development Company, the project's developer.

"Bishop Ranch has always stood for improving the quality of life for our customers and City Center is a big step forward in delivering that promise," Alexander Mehran Jr., Sunset's president and chief operating officer, said as part of the Wednesday announcement.

"With an exceptional offering in entertainment, food, shopping and fitness, City Center will become a place to visit on multiple occasions a week," he added.

City Center, located off Bollinger Canyon Road just east of Interstate 680 near City Hall and the Bishop Ranch business park, has been heralded as a project that will create a "real downtown" in San Ramon, and is expected to open fall 2018. It will be anchored by THE LOT, a 10-screen luxury cinema and dining venue.

On Wednesday, Sunset announced that personal fitness center Equinox would join THE LOT as a second anchor for City Center.

"Our goal is to make Equinox San Ramon the ultimate destination in the East Bay for regeneration, fitness and community," said John Klein, senior vice president of real estate for Equinox.

He added that the company's new site would have a spacious strength floor, five studios for classes like Pilates and cycling, a spa, a kids club for childcare, a cafe and a shop with a collection of performance apparel.

The other nine new tenants include a collection of eateries and fashion and lifestyle brand shops:

* Boba Guys

* Fieldwork Brewing Company

* Ramen Hiroshi

* Roam Artisan Burgers

* M (a new clothing venture)

* Alys Grace

* Williams-Sonoma

* Pottery Barn

* West Elm

"We are excited to open the Fieldwork Taproom and Beer Garden at City Center Bishop Ranch and bring our fresh, locally brewed beer to the Tri-Valley," said Barry Braden, the Berkeley-based company's co-founder and owner. "I grew up in the valley and we have been searching for the ideal place to expand our presence in the East Bay. City Center is that place."

City Center will house 75 stores in total, according to Sunset Development.