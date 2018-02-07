News

Bishop Ranch announces 10 new retail, dining tenants coming to City Center

List includes Equinox, Ramen Hiroshi, West Elm, Fieldwork Brewing

by Erika Alvero

Ten new lifestyle and dining tenants have officially signed leases to be among the inaugural tenants at San Ramon's City Center Bishop Ranch, set to open later this year.

Equinox, Fieldwork Brewing Company and Williams-Sonoma brand stores feature prominently among the group of new companies to be housed at the 300,000-square-foot project along Bollinger Canyon Road, according to officials for Sunset Development Company, the project's developer.

"Bishop Ranch has always stood for improving the quality of life for our customers and City Center is a big step forward in delivering that promise," Alexander Mehran Jr., Sunset's president and chief operating officer, said as part of the Wednesday announcement.

"With an exceptional offering in entertainment, food, shopping and fitness, City Center will become a place to visit on multiple occasions a week," he added.

City Center, located off Bollinger Canyon Road just east of Interstate 680 near City Hall and the Bishop Ranch business park, has been heralded as a project that will create a "real downtown" in San Ramon, and is expected to open fall 2018. It will be anchored by THE LOT, a 10-screen luxury cinema and dining venue.

On Wednesday, Sunset announced that personal fitness center Equinox would join THE LOT as a second anchor for City Center.

"Our goal is to make Equinox San Ramon the ultimate destination in the East Bay for regeneration, fitness and community," said John Klein, senior vice president of real estate for Equinox.

He added that the company's new site would have a spacious strength floor, five studios for classes like Pilates and cycling, a spa, a kids club for childcare, a cafe and a shop with a collection of performance apparel.

The other nine new tenants include a collection of eateries and fashion and lifestyle brand shops:

* Boba Guys

* Fieldwork Brewing Company

* Ramen Hiroshi

* Roam Artisan Burgers

* M (a new clothing venture)

* Alys Grace

* Williams-Sonoma

* Pottery Barn

* West Elm

"We are excited to open the Fieldwork Taproom and Beer Garden at City Center Bishop Ranch and bring our fresh, locally brewed beer to the Tri-Valley," said Barry Braden, the Berkeley-based company's co-founder and owner. "I grew up in the valley and we have been searching for the ideal place to expand our presence in the East Bay. City Center is that place."

City Center will house 75 stores in total, according to Sunset Development.

Comments

18 people like this
Posted by Jennifer
a resident of San Ramon
on Feb 7, 2018 at 10:10 pm

I would love to see restaurants like Urban Remedy and other healthy options for lunch. Also, San Ramon used to be full of mom and pops stores and restaurants and due to raising costs of rents we’ve lost those gems to large chain restaurants that lack quality and charm. Please make it possible for those businesses to thrive here.

22 people like this
Posted by Marie
a resident of Danville
on Feb 8, 2018 at 7:29 am

Sorry to say still not interesting.

10 people like this
Posted by Pam S.
a resident of San Ramon
on Feb 8, 2018 at 7:36 am

Great concept, but not too impressed yet with the stores/restaurants. I would love to see something like YardHouse, Olive Garden, Urban Plates. I know these are chain restaurants, but they are affordable and fun to dine out as a family.

10 people like this
Posted by KenM
a resident of Danville
on Feb 8, 2018 at 8:09 am

The addition of Fieldwork Brewing is an amazing addition. One of the best brewers in the Bay Area is coming to our doorstep. Can't wait!

3 people like this
Posted by David
a resident of San Ramon
on Feb 8, 2018 at 8:16 am

Bowden (sic) Bakery, who has been in San Francisco for 140 years, opened a retail outlet in Fremont and features an in house bakery, a lunch and dinner menu featuring custom made sandwiches and a nice selection of breads and pastry items.

I do not know if this type of store fits the profile of the City Center but it would be nice if they, or a similar kind of store, were to open.

Just my opinion.

2 people like this
Posted by S805
a resident of San Ramon
on Feb 8, 2018 at 8:19 am

I love everything going in so far!!! Super excited!! Super happy about equinox and that theater!! Excited to try the restaurants!!

13 people like this
Posted by ddmom
a resident of San Ramon
on Feb 8, 2018 at 8:34 am

I have to agree with Pam. So far there isn't anything that interests our family. Yardhouse is one of our favorites and would do well in San Ramon. I was hoping this new center would be similar to Santana Row or Walnut Creek in regards to food. Why do we need Williams Sonoma/Pottery Barn?

5 people like this
Posted by WendyM
a resident of San Ramon
on Feb 8, 2018 at 9:19 am

I’m just hoping for a few Electric Car Chargers in the newly developed site.

13 people like this
Posted by KR
a resident of San Ramon
on Feb 8, 2018 at 9:28 am

I also agree with Pam, not yet excited and I want to be because I'm a positive person but when I add up the number of burger joints in this town it's staggering! McDonald's, In/Out, Carl's Jr, Burger King, Wendy's, The Habit...and I'm sure I'm missing some. We no longer have the best Chinese rest...due to a fire, and we no longer have a great Mexican rest. due to greedy landlords. We have BWW...why??? Did the city NOT read our comments about food from the survey? I did and we did not ask for another burger joint!! I can't imagine the families here like all this processed food going into their children's stomachs..woo food companies a little harder San Ramon!!!

13 people like this
Posted by Mimi
a resident of Danville
on Feb 8, 2018 at 10:30 am

Woohoo Ramen Hiroshi is opening here! No more going to walnut creek for excellent ramen! This is not a chain store!

9 people like this
Posted by Cristina
a resident of San Ramon
on Feb 8, 2018 at 10:36 am

Roamburger.com
RamenHiroshi.com
These restaurants look great! I’m hoping they get a good Mexican restaurant.

3 people like this
Posted by Vishwas More
a resident of Danville
on Feb 8, 2018 at 10:47 am

I am excited to see what you are doing,It is not easy to satisfied to all of us.Lets do the best we can.The businesses have to make money,if they cannot survive ,they will leave.A good cross section of businesses and affordability is required too.All the best.

10 people like this
Posted by violet
a resident of San Ramon
on Feb 8, 2018 at 10:48 am

So sad,the trade off of more congestion fior the likes of Pottery Barn and William Sonoma.One bright star is the brew co. and ramen place.Hope the other additions will more unique and not a rubber stamp .

3 people like this
Posted by Lee
a resident of San Ramon
on Feb 8, 2018 at 1:38 pm

Olive Garden, please!!!

5 people like this
Posted by Paula
a resident of Danville
on Feb 8, 2018 at 2:10 pm

Olive Garden would be a welcome additionNH

19 people like this
Posted by Alana Stahl
a resident of San Ramon
on Feb 8, 2018 at 3:55 pm

How many more burger joints and bars do we need in San Ramon? I have heard of only two of the retail stores that are planned, so I'm probably not going to shop there. And 10 theaters that have only 80 seats in each (total of 800)? It's going to be hard to see a movie on the spur of the moment because the seats will already be filled. And I don't need to watch a movie in an oversized chair (apparently made for someone over 6 feet tall and weighing over 200 pounds) while waiters are serving food to people around me.

The traffic congestion that we will be living with is certainly not worth what we are being offered.

8 people like this
Posted by Tim
a resident of San Ramon
on Feb 8, 2018 at 4:08 pm

Great to see brewhouse and ramen place. The rest are boring chains in a city already full of chaIns! Come on San Ramon, let’s get some more character to our City Center. Some chains have better character and quality than others:

- Agree on getting some healthy options like Urban Remedy. Take a look at the new shopping centre in Concord that has Next Level Burger (vegan burger from Oregon) and Urban Remedy both inside a Whole Foods 365. Very forward thinking (and these places were packed when I visited - and yes they are in concord!).
- philz coffee! Walnut Creek just got one - first in tri-valley Área.
- pls no Starbucks - there are enough them serving bad coffee the rest of the world laughs at us for. This area desperately need a good coffee place (like Coffeeshop in Walnut Creek and Inkhouse in Pleasanton)
- how about some independent shops to throw in the mix like Danville

27 people like this
Posted by juanm
a resident of San Ramon
on Feb 8, 2018 at 5:47 pm

Olive garden ??!! Please NO !

3 people like this
Posted by Lisa
a resident of San Ramon
on Feb 8, 2018 at 6:40 pm

So excited for all the announcement and looking forward to supporting our new city center!

19 people like this
Posted by Rochelle
a resident of San Ramon
on Feb 8, 2018 at 7:34 pm

WOW what a disappointing lineup! Why on earth is an exercise place an anchor store?? Don't we have Club Sport and 24 Hour Fitness in San Ramon? Why do we need another over priced gym?
It would be great to have a Trader Joe's which would do a ton of business in San Ramon.
Who is making these horrible decisions as to the tenants coming to this unnecessary shopping center?
I will be surprised if any of these businesses last in San Ramon.

8 people like this
Posted by RT
a resident of San Ramon
on Feb 8, 2018 at 8:30 pm

Can we get some international flavors with such a diverse community? Would love to see some Greek and Mediterranean fare restaurants, Thai, Indian, Asian Fusion, Seafood etc. would be nice to have places with wine and dine or wine and paint options, stand up theatre, cute coffee shops, froyos, music playing....ahh the joys of life. Any plans to create such a vibe or atmosphere in the new downtown?

9 people like this
Posted by Kiron
a resident of San Ramon
on Feb 8, 2018 at 10:47 pm

I’m hoping to see some healthy options in the mix. How about a Hobees or a local coffee shop (yes for Philz!). Would love a wine bar, jazz club...somewhere to enjoy weeknights with friends without having to leave town. Retail stores found nearby anyway would not be a draw. Bring in local Mom and pop restaurants or celebrity chef ventures. We don’t need any more fast food- please no Olive Garden! Authentic Italian- I’m there! We need to change up the vibe to draw the community in and make San Ramon a destination to be reckoned with!

31 people like this
Posted by RA
a resident of San Ramon
on Feb 9, 2018 at 5:51 am

Why are some asking for Olive Garden, like that is the best Italian Food, whats next, Red Lobster. Come on people of San Ramon, we can do better than this.

2 people like this
Posted by Kristine L.
a resident of San Ramon
on Feb 9, 2018 at 8:53 am

I agree with many comments on here. We've lost 5 big restaurants here in San Ramon which is not good. It would be nice to get universal restaurans like maybe Mexican, Olive Garden, BJ's, Mel's diner, etc. Max's was great and Many miss it. San Ramon is a wonderful, desirable city but not for restaurants. Plus some will want to eat outside of the new City Center.

Like this comment
Posted by Scott Hale
a resident of San Ramon
on Feb 9, 2018 at 10:16 am
Scott Hale is a registered user.

Very excited for another movie complex option; one with REAL food as well.


The rest, not my cup of tea. A mall is a mall. Tenants come and go......

HOWEVER, would be nice for a decent family restaurant (ie kids). Not many choices...

9 people like this
Posted by Mac Winter
a resident of Danville
on Feb 9, 2018 at 2:34 pm

I sure hope this isn't going to be an expensive debacle to just adds to traffic on Bollinger Canyon. Frankly, I'm not hearing much of interest in this new development. Seems like more of the same foo foo stores and eateries that we already have.

2 people like this
Posted by Kinna
a resident of San Ramon
on Feb 9, 2018 at 6:34 pm

We are excited about the development as we're hoping that it'll house local small businesses that would bring unique eats, retails, music, and coffee shops that are so sorely lacking in San Ramon right now. We really would like some restaurants like those in Danville or Pleasanton downtown. PLEASE, no more chain restaurants or big stores.

10 people like this
Posted by Manon
a resident of San Ramon
on Feb 9, 2018 at 8:04 pm

So disappointing! Bring back our “small town”, family oriented community. SR doesn’t need more people and added traffic congestion. I’d prefer to see more boutique shopping and small family businesses. Healthy option restaurants would be a nice addition also.

12 people like this
Posted by Steve
a resident of San Ramon
on Feb 9, 2018 at 8:23 pm

The city does NOT make any decisions on what stores or restaurants occupy a given location. That is the prerogative of the landlord or property owner.

3 people like this
Posted by Kate
a resident of another community
on Feb 9, 2018 at 9:12 pm

Really excited to see Boba Guys moving in! They previously existed only in SF. I will be making the trek from Pleasanton for their excellent tea drinks!

3 people like this
Posted by KR
a resident of San Ramon
on Feb 10, 2018 at 9:31 am

To Steve - then whoever owns the property should have read the community survey the SR citizens filled out prior about our wants and needs.
UGH...I also forgot Nations...

2 people like this
Posted by Lisa
a resident of San Ramon
on Feb 11, 2018 at 9:00 am

We need an Islands!! Would do very well here!!

24 people like this
Posted by Seriously?
a resident of San Ramon
on Feb 11, 2018 at 2:41 pm

It's depressing how many people are begging for an Olive Garden...

5 people like this
Posted by Mark
a resident of San Ramon
on Feb 11, 2018 at 6:48 pm

Oh my, Olive Garden that is pathetic (YUCK)!!!! They announce 10 stores Boba Guys -Cool, The Lot - Awesome, West Elm - very good, Fieldwork - Sweet, Ramen - Awesome, the rest we will see. You will need to mix in local /regional with national brands. Sorry you can have some boutiques but generally these bust out and isn’t that what this M and other store is about Support the town center for God’s sake, this is our town/region...

7 people like this
Posted by Chris C
a resident of San Ramon
on Feb 11, 2018 at 7:55 pm

I work in BR and with the owners. I was told expect top notch Italian, Mexican, salad AND Asian eateries. News to be released in April.

4 people like this
Posted by Jane
a resident of San Ramon
on Feb 12, 2018 at 9:06 am

San Ramon has plenty of fast food restaurants. We need some nice upscale dining. There is a reason we have to go to surrounding cities for dinner.

9 people like this
Posted by Janjz
a resident of San Ramon
on Feb 12, 2018 at 9:52 am

We need all of this like a hole in the head! I don’t need more restaurants, big business or another movie theater as the ones we already have are fine and struggling to stay in business! Anyone remember Coffee Cavern that was rudely squished by Starbucks? I still only see horrible traffic, easy access for theft to hop onto 680 and pricey stores I cannot afford! Sorry

2 people like this
Posted by Scott Hale
a resident of San Ramon
on Feb 12, 2018 at 9:53 am
Scott Hale is a registered user.

San Ramon needs more family style restaurants for sure. A big lack for the school aged kids....have to go to surrounding area for that need.

6 people like this
Posted by Matthew R
a resident of another community
on Feb 12, 2018 at 11:53 am

People, look at all your complaints about the tenants coming into the City Center. Did any of you bother to look at the going per square foot lease price? They are very similar in pricing to Union Square in San Francisco.

Think about the above pricing. You have premium pricing like in SF, but nowhere near the foot traffic. Who can afford these types of prices? They are larger chains who have economies of scale, not mom and pop shops. It's no secret that most restaurants fail within three years.

Do you want mom and pops to front all the money to be in the City Center and flounder? This is a very risky value proposition. I'm sure none of you would come to their financial rescue if they were to not succeed.

Big Chains aren't always best, but they are the only ones that can afford high real estate prices anymore.

3 people like this
Posted by R Matt
a resident of San Ramon
on Feb 12, 2018 at 1:46 pm

Matt R, what are the leasing rates?

16 people like this
Posted by Resident
a resident of San Ramon
on Feb 12, 2018 at 2:25 pm

My favorite bookstore was driven out of San Ramon because of rent being raised too high,& that location is still empty about a year later. Other small businesses & restaurants here have been driven out by greedy landlords raising rent so high that a realistic business plan makes no sense. Who wants to routinely pay $11- or $12- for a sandwich if you aren't on an expense account. I am sick of mediocre chain restaurants & do not frequent them.

When I go to a movie, I definitely do not want to sit near someone eating a greasy pizza or some other "real food" concoction, & I do not want to sit on a cushy cloth upholstered seat that hundreds of people before me have sat on & dripped & spilled their wonderful meals. That whole idea is in polite terms, quite disgusting.

8 people like this
Posted by LCK
a resident of San Ramon
on Feb 13, 2018 at 7:40 am

This City Center will negatively impact the ability to get to Whole Foods and Target with the increased traffic. I imagine it will negatively impact that center. Trader Joe's is a terrific idea! We do not need a Pottery Barn or William Sonoma, we can go to Walnut Creek or Pleasanton for that! No to chain restaurants! Maybe Gianni's would be willing to move? They have excellent food but in a bad location.

4 people like this
Posted by City Staffer
a resident of San Ramon
on Feb 13, 2018 at 8:14 am

The Mayor has quietly leaked that Gordon Ramsay is opening a burger / pub. I hope we’re not paying $15 for a burger.

Wish Esin would come back.

8 people like this
Posted by Realtor and Longtime Resident
a resident of Danville
on Feb 13, 2018 at 10:45 am

I say no to Olive Garden for sure. Let's bring in privately owned restaurants who truly care about their product?
Would love to see something like the Protein House model (currently in CO and NV): organic healthy gluten free delicious choices.
Let's be the creative and current California that people believe we are when it comes to healthy food choices.

5 people like this
Posted by Squirrel
a resident of San Ramon
on Feb 14, 2018 at 10:42 pm

There should definitely be a comedy club, it would kill it, as all you all are a bunch of F'N comedians. Smoke a fatty and just be happy you're alive

5 people like this
Posted by Member
a resident of San Ramon
on Feb 15, 2018 at 11:47 am

We need more family friendly, healthy food places, not just burgers and bars.

7 people like this
Posted by Carolem
a resident of Danville
on Feb 17, 2018 at 7:55 pm

We don't need a "city center" aka. another mall filled with run-of-the-mill occupants. We need to draw quality employers to the Tri-Valley, so residents don't have to drive 30+ miles to get to work. Pottery Barn and Wms. Sonoma will not last when they have stores just down the street in Stoneridge Mall. The landlords will rent to whoever signs a contract. They don't give a hoot about what we think we need. When one renter moves out, another useless vendor will move in or not. I'm just sorry that the existing shopping center next door will suffer from the unwelcome congestion.

4 people like this
Posted by RA
a resident of San Ramon
on Feb 18, 2018 at 12:02 pm

Looks like Capitalism is in high gear along with local politics and politicians with greasy palms in San Ramon. Street widening, congestion, eye sore, almost blinded today driving by with the sun off the silver siding. BR does not care what we want, they only care about renting retail space. Live the small town feel now before it goes away.

2 people like this
Posted by Joe
a resident of San Ramon
on Feb 19, 2018 at 1:48 am

Olive Garden? Are people serious? We don’t need An Olive Garden in San Ramon! Go elsewhere for that.

2 people like this
Posted by Mitch
a resident of San Ramon
on Feb 19, 2018 at 6:03 pm

Invite Paris Baguette.
Invite Kara's Cupcakes.
Invite Sprinkles Cupcakes, Ice Cream and Cookies.

They are unique...

