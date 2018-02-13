Bank robbed near Blackhawk

A Wells Fargo bank branch just outside Blackhawk was robbed Tuesday afternoon and the culprit remains at-large, according to Danville Police Chief Allan Shields.

The robbery occurred around 2:20 p.m. at the bank in the Tassajara Crossing shopping center on the 3000 block of Camino Tassajara in eastern Danville, Shields said.

A man entered the bank, handed the teller a note demanding money and then left with an undisclosed amount of cash, according to Shields. The robber was last seen running through the parking lot outside the nearby Safeway.

The culprit is described as an African-American man in his mid-to-late 20s, with a medium-to-skinny build and a facial deformity around one eye. He wore blue jeans, a black-and-white flannel shirt and a black beanie.

Anyone with information about the robbery can contact Det. Sgt. Ron Hoekwater at 314-3700.