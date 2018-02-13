News

Uploaded: Tue, Feb 13, 2018, 5:17 pm

Bank robbed near Blackhawk

Culprit flees scene and remains at-large, Danville police say

by Jeremy Walsh

A Wells Fargo bank branch just outside Blackhawk was robbed Tuesday afternoon and the culprit remains at-large, according to Danville Police Chief Allan Shields.

The robbery occurred around 2:20 p.m. at the bank in the Tassajara Crossing shopping center on the 3000 block of Camino Tassajara in eastern Danville, Shields said.

A man entered the bank, handed the teller a note demanding money and then left with an undisclosed amount of cash, according to Shields. The robber was last seen running through the parking lot outside the nearby Safeway.

The culprit is described as an African-American man in his mid-to-late 20s, with a medium-to-skinny build and a facial deformity around one eye. He wore blue jeans, a black-and-white flannel shirt and a black beanie.

Anyone with information about the robbery can contact Det. Sgt. Ron Hoekwater at 314-3700.

Comments

Posted by American
a resident of Danville
on Feb 14, 2018 at 7:32 am

Photograph shows he is not wearing gloves. Assuming he left the note with the teller, the F.B.I.(bank robbery jurisdiction) will most likely be able to get D.N.A. from it, and if he is in the system will be able to i.d. him immediately. The photograph is also surprisingly of good quality, and the eye deformity will also greatly enhance the chance of a quick i.d. If I was a betting man, he will be arrested within a week.

Posted by Resident
a resident of Blackhawk
on Feb 16, 2018 at 7:05 am

Let me get this straight, a man walked into a bank and handed the teller a note asking for money and she gave it to him. That doesnt sound like a robbery to me. Sounds like the teller needs better training. I ask for things all the time and I am told no. Now if he had a weapon or was acting hostile that is another story, but from the article it sounds like he just requested some money and it was freely giving to him.

Posted by To American
a resident of Alamo
on Feb 16, 2018 at 8:10 am

Yes, thank goodness for that famous "DNA SYSTEM"

Posted by Steve
a resident of San Ramon
on Feb 17, 2018 at 8:22 am

Blackhawk Resident,
Try it at your local bank and see if the FBI agrees with you.

