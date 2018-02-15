News

Uploaded: Thu, Feb 15, 2018, 4:52 pm

MTC releases Bay Area planning survey

Submit input online through Feb. 23

by Jeremy Walsh

The Metropolitan Transportation Commission (MTC) has released an online survey to get input from the public, partner agencies and others as the commission prepares its next Public Participation Plan (PPP).

An updated PPP -- expected to be released in draft form for public comment this spring -- will highlight planning and decision milestones, along with public engagement opportunities, for the next update to Plan Bay Area 2040, the region's long-range transportation and land-use blueprint that MTC adopts with the Association of Bay Area Governments, officials said.

The resident survey, online through Feb. 23, can be found here.

