Pleasanton: City, Costco opponents make first court appearance in lawsuit

Last week marked the first court appearance in the lawsuit challenging the city of Pleasanton's environmental clearances for its new Johnson Drive Economic Development Zone (JDEDZ), a rezoning that paves the way for Costco, two hotels and other businesses to potentially be developed near the I-580/I-680 interchange.

The case management conference before Alameda County Superior Court Judge Robert McGuiness in Oakland on Wednesday afternoon was a fairly routine initial check-in before the next court appearance was scheduled, according to representatives on both sides.

McGuiness signed an order allowing Costco to join the case as a real party in interest and then scheduled the parties to return for another case management conference April 5, according to Pleasanton city attorney Dan Sodergren.

"By then, the parties should be able to have a stipulated briefing schedule for the judge to approve," Sodergren told the Weekly. "In the meantime, we are continuing to assemble the administrative record in the case."

Pleasanton Citizens for Responsible Growth, a local resident coalition spearheaded by former City Councilman Matt Sullivan, sued the city in December after the City Council certified the environmental impact report (EIR) for the JDEDZ project.

The group argues the EIR was an inadequate analysis that failed to mitigate all significant impacts of the project, including but not limited, to impacts on air quality, human health, transportation and traffic, utilities and urban decay. The group also contends city officials did not adequately respond to public comments on the draft EIR and did not recirculate new information in the final EIR.

City officials have denied the allegations and stood by their JDEDZ consideration process.

The lawsuit asks the court to set aside the city's EIR certification and JDEDZ approval, which rezoned 40 acres of land on Johnson Drive and Commerce Circle and established rules for how redevelopment could occur on the properties there.

Costco and a hotel developer have already stated their intent to build in the JDEDZ.

Unless an injunction is ordered by the court, the city could proceed with implementing the JDEDZ and processing applications for any project -- though no applications have been submitted to date, according to city officials.

The city, as the applicant and proponent of the JDEDZ proposal, is the lead respondent in the case. Costco's role as a real party in interest is not yet clear.

Sullivan said the two sides might also discuss possible reassignment to a different judge when back in court.

The city is being represented by land-use attorney Rick Jarvis, contracting legal services with his Oakland law firm of Jarvis, Fay, Doporto & Gibson. Mark R. Wolfe, of the San Francisco law firm M.R. Wolfe & Associates, represents Sullivan's group.