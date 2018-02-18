News

Uploaded: Sun, Feb 18, 2018, 4:14 pm

Pleasanton: City, Costco opponents make first court appearance in lawsuit

Two sides due back in court in April after routine conference Wednesday

by Jeremy Walsh / Pleasanton Weekly

Last week marked the first court appearance in the lawsuit challenging the city of Pleasanton's environmental clearances for its new Johnson Drive Economic Development Zone (JDEDZ), a rezoning that paves the way for Costco, two hotels and other businesses to potentially be developed near the I-580/I-680 interchange.

The case management conference before Alameda County Superior Court Judge Robert McGuiness in Oakland on Wednesday afternoon was a fairly routine initial check-in before the next court appearance was scheduled, according to representatives on both sides.

McGuiness signed an order allowing Costco to join the case as a real party in interest and then scheduled the parties to return for another case management conference April 5, according to Pleasanton city attorney Dan Sodergren.

"By then, the parties should be able to have a stipulated briefing schedule for the judge to approve," Sodergren told the Weekly. "In the meantime, we are continuing to assemble the administrative record in the case."

Pleasanton Citizens for Responsible Growth, a local resident coalition spearheaded by former City Councilman Matt Sullivan, sued the city in December after the City Council certified the environmental impact report (EIR) for the JDEDZ project.

The group argues the EIR was an inadequate analysis that failed to mitigate all significant impacts of the project, including but not limited, to impacts on air quality, human health, transportation and traffic, utilities and urban decay. The group also contends city officials did not adequately respond to public comments on the draft EIR and did not recirculate new information in the final EIR.

City officials have denied the allegations and stood by their JDEDZ consideration process.

The lawsuit asks the court to set aside the city's EIR certification and JDEDZ approval, which rezoned 40 acres of land on Johnson Drive and Commerce Circle and established rules for how redevelopment could occur on the properties there.

Costco and a hotel developer have already stated their intent to build in the JDEDZ.

Unless an injunction is ordered by the court, the city could proceed with implementing the JDEDZ and processing applications for any project -- though no applications have been submitted to date, according to city officials.

The city, as the applicant and proponent of the JDEDZ proposal, is the lead respondent in the case. Costco's role as a real party in interest is not yet clear.

Sullivan said the two sides might also discuss possible reassignment to a different judge when back in court.

The city is being represented by land-use attorney Rick Jarvis, contracting legal services with his Oakland law firm of Jarvis, Fay, Doporto & Gibson. Mark R. Wolfe, of the San Francisco law firm M.R. Wolfe & Associates, represents Sullivan's group.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Name: *

Select your neighborhood or school community: *

Choose a category: *

Since this is the first comment on this story a new topic will also be started in Town Square! Please choose a category that best describes this story.

Comment: *

Verification code: *
Enter the verification code exactly as shown, using capital and lowercase letters, in the multi-colored box.

*Required Fields

Top Blogs

Couples: Engaged on Valentine’s Day! Topics to Discuss
By Chandrama Anderson | 2 comments | 5,739 views

Great rankings for Pleasanton high schools
By pleasantonweekly.com | 39 comments | 1,023 views

View all local blogs
 