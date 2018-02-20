Handful of small earthquakes shake San Ramon Valley

A handful of small earthquakes shook the Danville and Diablo area before dawn Tuesday.

The first, with a magnitude of 2.8, occurred a little after 1:32 a.m. about 2 kilometers northwest of Diablo, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The next two struck in that same area about three hours later, around 4:25 a.m.: a 2.6 quake, followed 30 seconds later by another measuring 3.0.

The final quake of the morning had a magnitude of 2.9 and took place 1 kilometer northeast of Danville, at about 4:26 a.m., according to USGS.