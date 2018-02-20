News

Uploaded: Tue, Feb 20, 2018, 6:57 pm

Handful of small earthquakes shake San Ramon Valley

Temblors rattle Danville, Diablo early Tuesday morning

by Erika Alvero

A handful of small earthquakes shook the Danville and Diablo area before dawn Tuesday.

The first, with a magnitude of 2.8, occurred a little after 1:32 a.m. about 2 kilometers northwest of Diablo, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The next two struck in that same area about three hours later, around 4:25 a.m.: a 2.6 quake, followed 30 seconds later by another measuring 3.0.

The final quake of the morning had a magnitude of 2.9 and took place 1 kilometer northeast of Danville, at about 4:26 a.m., according to USGS.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Name: *

Select your neighborhood or school community: *

Choose a category: *

Since this is the first comment on this story a new topic will also be started in Town Square! Please choose a category that best describes this story.

Comment: *

Verification code: *
Enter the verification code exactly as shown, using capital and lowercase letters, in the multi-colored box.

*Required Fields

Top Blogs

Couples: Engaged on Valentine’s Day! Topics to Discuss
By Chandrama Anderson | 2 comments | 5,739 views

Great rankings for Pleasanton high schools
By pleasantonweekly.com | 39 comments | 1,023 views

View all local blogs
 