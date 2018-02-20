Lady Blue Devils capture gold, silver medals in San Jose

The Lady Blue Devils -- the Tri-Valley's all-girls ice hockey club -- competed in several age groups at MLK Girls/Women's Ice Hockey Tournament in San Jose and returned home with one championship title and a silver medal.

Leading the way as the Lady Blue Devils 10U team, which swept through its division to earn their second championship of the season and the Best of the West Cup.

The Lady Blue Devils 12U team battled through a tough A division to clinch their first-ever runner-up finish and take the silver medal.

The club's players also starred individually, with Lady Blue Devils finishing as point leaders in all other divisions at the tournament held over the Martin Luther King Jr Day holiday weekend. That included Cali Byrd leading the 10U-B Division with seven points (four goals, three assists) and Isabella Herbek with 10 points (seven goals and three assists) to lead the 14U-A Division.

"I was pleased to see our players evolve their teamwork and passing skills which were critical to the team's success," club director and head coach Alex Kaplenko said in a statement. "Lady Blue Devils teams were competitive in all their games. Their achievements are indeed results of strong team play and effort by everyone on the team."

For the championship-winning 10U team, the tournament featured five consecutive victories, including beating the Anaheim Lady Ducks 3-2 in the finale.

That marked the second title for the young girls who earlier in the season posted the Lady Blue Devils program's first-ever championship -- at the 2017 Lady Ducks Fall Classic in Southern California over Thanksgiving weekend.

For the 12U team, the San Jose tournament last month marked a hard-fought run to the team's first ever championship game.

Tri-Valley advanced out of round-robin play with a 5-2 win over the San Jose Jr. Sharks on the strength of Riley Jiang's hat trick and two goals from Hannah Statham.

That set up a rematch in the semifinal with the San Diego Jr. Gulls, who beat the Lady Blue Devils 2-1 during group play. And Tri-Valley would get their revenge, in thrilling comeback fashion.

San Diego held a 2-0 lead entering the third period, but Tri-Valley fought back with goals from Jiang, Statham and Raquel Soltis to knot the game at 3-3 at the end of regulation. The semifinal went to a shootout, where goaltender Sejal Patel shined and Statham ultimately won the game in the sixth round with a sneaky backhand deke.

The victory propelled the Lady Blue Devils into the championship game against the undefeated Portland Jr. Winterhawks. Statham got Tri-Valley on the board first, but Portland used a heavy third-period surge to win the gold medal.

Jiang led the division with nine points (five goals and four assists), with Statham tallying five goals and Patel finishing as the division's No. 2 goalie.

"This tournament was undoubtedly special for the team and it was amazing to see all their hard work pay off," coach Leslie Wagley said. "Throughout the weekend, the girls were the embodiment of team spirit and sportsmanship. They improved in each game and never stopped pushing themselves yet continued laughing and smiling and supporting each other."

In addition to Jiang, Statham and Patel, the 12U team is comprised of Lauren Bergman, Desirae Borris, Alexa Brown, Cali Byrd, Adriana Fernandez, Andrea Fernandez, Jazlynn Jefferson, Amber Kaplenko, Soryn Kim, Cameron LeBow, Jasmyn Shane, Raquel Soltis, Lyla Tichauer, Sofia Tichauer and Mia Wagley, with coaches Kaplenko, Wagley and Matthew Jefferson and team manager Amy Statham.

The championship 10U team featured Kayla Baumann-Norris, Cali Byrd, Kylie Crabb, Adriana Fernandez, Alexandra Fernandez, Andrea Fernandez, Natalia Frost, Jazlynn Jefferson, Amber Kaplenko, Cora Kerton, Anna Markova, Evie McFarlane, Sofia Tichauer, Madison Wingerd and Haley Woelkers. Assisting coach Kaplenko were Matthew Jefferson, Reto Baumann, Derek Kerton and Nick Byrd.