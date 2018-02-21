County supervisors approve purchase of new voting system

A new voting system is being purchased by Contra Costa County and will be ready for the East Contra Costa Fire Protection District special election in March, county election officials said.

The Board of Supervisors voted unanimously last week to spend up to $6.75 million for the system, which won't mean any change in the voting process for voters or poll workers.

The system will make voting operations more cost-effective and reliable while ensuring a secure, accessible and transparent voting process, Joe Canciamilla, Contra Costa Clerk-Recorder and Registrar of Voters, said in a statement.

The system is called the Democracy Suite voting system. It's made by Dominion Voting Systems, which has contracts with 34 of the 58 California counties, according to county elections officials.

The Democracy Suite system is paper-based system and involves filling in bubbles. Votes are tabulated through digital imaging.

The system will be fully implemented in time for June's gubernatorial primary.

The county's current system was purchased in 2005 and is at the end of its useful life. In 2017 county workers spent 3,200 staff-hours to maintain and troubleshoot the equipment.

The cost to maintain the system during the county's six-year contract is included in its price.

The new system decreases the time it takes to tabulate results, cuts labor costs and allows county officials to meet accessible voting requirements while providing more meaningful language accommodations, assistant registrar Scott Konopasek said in a statement.

Election officials were able to purchase the new system with money saved over the last four years, according to county officials.

A staff analysis prompted the choice of the Democracy Suite voting system.