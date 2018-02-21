San Ramon mayor focuses on civic engagement, new projects at State of the City address

It was with a forward-looking lens that Mayor Bill Clarkson addressed the crowd of about 200 gathered for the San Ramon State of the City during a luncheon Wednesday afternoon.

Clarkson structured his nearly 40-minute long speech around four topics: civic engagement, public places, inclusion and the challenges facing the city.

"If you understand what challenges your community is facing going forward, you can be better partners with us in helping to solve those things," he said.

As a third-term mayor, this wasn't Clarkson's first State of the City address -- but it was his first time using an iPad to read from for his speech, though he assured his audience at the San Ramon Marriott that he still had a back-up paper copy.

For his first talking point on civic engagement, the mayor said that involving the community in governmental decisions and projects is key to "buy-in," transparency and the overall outcome.

"I'm a firm believer in the 'wisdom of the crowds'...The more people that are involved, the more diversity that you bring into points of view that you bring in for the decision-making, it usually means a better decision," Clarkson said.

He pointed specifically to projects like the Dougherty Valley tree removal efforts last year, the Bollinger Canyon overpass design and the surveillance camera registry program, in which San Ramon residents can register their private security cameras with the police department to help officers identify criminals and burglars.

"It's a voluntary program, but it shows you the power of citizens when you get engaged," he said, alluding to the several arrests recently made through the assistance of the registry program.

The creation of a real "downtown" was the primary focus of Clarkson's discussion on the creation and preservation of public spaces, both in terms of already-completed projects like the city library renovations and the growing City Center, now with an estimated opening date of November 2018.

Clarkson publicly thanked the representatives for the new center's development company, Sunset Development, who were present at the event.

"I think it's a great partnership, you take all the financial risk and we get to enjoy all the new benefits," he joked.

He added that the Bollinger Canyon Road widening project was tied intrinsically to the new center, and important to acknowledge. "One of the things we're going to have with a successful downtown, is we're going to have more traffic," he said. "You cannot divorce those two apart."

And as all these projects and spaces come to fruition, Clarkson hopes the city can create a 200-acre "walking district" around the City Center, that will include the new downtown, central park and lakes.

For his third talking point on inclusion, Clarkson opened with some data: San Ramon is now a majority-minority city, with 30% of residents born outside the United States.

"I think that we need to really increase our reach-out and our inclusiveness to make sure everybody feels welcome, everybody feels included here in San Ramon, to maintain the great stuff we have going on," he said.

He lauded various events held last year celebrating the wide diversity of the community, pointing to the first annual fall cultural festival, the Hansamo Korean Lunar New Year event and the Diwali Cultural Fest.

Clarkson said that figuring out how to best increase engagement across all ethnic groups and with new immigrants would be an ongoing conversation with residents, in part through the informal Inclusiveness Committee recently established.

"When people become engaged with their city, they fall in love with their city," he said. "And that's really, really important."

And he closed by highlighting the challenges facing San Ramon in upcoming years in light of recent housing laws passed in Sacramento. The laws he referenced were passed in order to combat the state-wide affordable housing crisis, and limit local governments' abilities to deny housing developments.

"There is an increasing loss of control of land use decisions," Clarkson said.

He agreed that creating more affordable housing is crucial, but added that he wanted to be thoughtful in where developments should be located.

"When you say low-income housing, these are salaries that teachers are barely making," Clarkson said. "And so it's really important, I'm a fan of building affordable housing. It's a really, really important piece. We just got to figure out the right places to put it."