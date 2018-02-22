Baker to speak at monthly San Ramon Mayor's Breakfast

The San Ramon Mayor's Breakfast this Friday will be highlighted by a visit from local Assemblywoman Catharine Baker.

Baker will be the guest speaker at the no host breakfast, which is open to all residents and held by Mayor Bill Clarkson on the last Friday of every month.

"This is a wonderful opportunity to ask questions of the Assemblywoman, and to learn more about how the new laws coming out of Sacramento will affect our City," Clarkson wrote in his invite.

The breakfast is scheduled to begin at 7:30 a.m. at Clementine's Restaurant, 18070 San Ramon Valley Blvd.