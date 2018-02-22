Danville: State of the Town, Community Awards presentation coming up

Danville Mayor Newell Arnerich is gearing up for the annual State of the Town address in less than a month.

The luncheon will also include a Community Awards ceremony by the Danville Area Chamber of Commerce, which is currently seeking nominations for five different award categories: Business Person of the Year, Business of the Year, Charitable Organization of the Year, Citizen of the Year and Employee of the Year.

The event will be held March 15 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Crow Canyon Country Club, 711 Silver Lake Drive. Tickets cost $40 per person, and can be purchased online.

Nominations for the Chamber awards should be sent to ceo@danvilleareachamber.com , including contact details for the person or business nominated and why you are submitting them.

The deadline to nominate is Tuesday, Feb. 27.