Uploaded: Sun, Feb 25, 2018, 3:50 pm

Baker, Glazer hosting town hall in Pleasanton

Foothill High meeting Tuesday part of legislators' bipartisan series

by Erika Alvero

Assemblywoman Catharine Baker (R-Dublin) and State Senator Steve Glazer (D-Orinda) are coming to Pleasanton this week as part of their joint town hall tour.

The hour-long meeting at Foothill High School on Tuesday evening will be the legislators' 15th since they began to hold these bipartisan conversations with constituents in their mutual East Bay districts.

"Nowhere else in the United States have two elected officials from opposing parties joined together in such a sustained effort to listen to voters' concerns without regard to party affiliation," Glazer's office said in a statement last week.

The Pleasanton meeting is scheduled to run from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Foothill High multi-purpose room, 4375 Foothill Road.

In addition to Pleasanton, their districts also share the communities of Alamo, Blackhawk, Danville, Diablo, Dublin, Lafayette, Livermore, Moraga, Orinda, San Ramon and Walnut Creek.

In recent weeks, Baker and Glazer have held several joint meetings in their districts, including town halls in Livermore and Walnut Creek earlier this week and a forum in San Ramon last month on California's growing pension liabilities crisis, with guest expert David Crane.

"We've had an opportunity to find ways (to determine) what we're both for, and what we can both be fighting for in our area," Baker said at the event. "And we just find that we're so much more effective, both of us can be more effective when we work with people that way."

The next town hall after the Pleasanton meeting is set to be held in Orinda on March 5, at the Orinda Library Auditorium.

