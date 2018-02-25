New Saturday school program being considered by SRVUSD

A new proposal with the goal of increasing district attendance was a focal point at Tuesday night's school board meeting.

Amid a wide array of presentations at the nearly three-hour-long meeting, staff talked to the board about a possible "Saturday Attendance Recovery Program" they hope to pilot in the spring -- a program they said would benefit both students academically and the district financially.

"Ultimately, beyond the financials, numerous studies show that regular and continuous attendance in school brings fantastic results academically," said Greg Medici, chief business officer for the district.

No action was taken Tuesday night, as staff was just looking for suggestions from the board and public at this time.

The district receives state funding in part based on its average daily attendance. For every day a student misses school, Medici said, the district loses $66.

"We have a fantastic attendance rate in our school district, though we think it could get better," he said. "We have an average of 96% attendance as is. But a 1% increase in that number is in an excess of $2 million more in revenue that would come in from Sacramento. Same exact students, simply showing up 1% more of the time, which is roughly between one or two more days."

Funding increases, then, is an important component underlying the Saturday Attendance Recovery Program.

The program would allow students of all grades to replace an absence by attending at least four hours of instruction taught by a district teacher on a Saturday, said Toni Taylor, deputy superintendent of educational services. Some of the class possibilities include AP study sessions, extracurricular workshops, sports and other activities -- many of which, she said, are already happening on some Saturdays.

"We really believe based on the input that we've gotten from out site principals that this would be a huge success for all three levels," Taylor said. "It would be something that kids would really want to come to, it would be fun, it would be strictly voluntary of course, and stress-free. And it might even help with stress, in some ways."

District officials are hoping to pilot the program in spring, looking to full implementation in the 2018-19 school year.

Board members said they appreciated staff for their innovation, though they voiced some concerns. Board president Ken Mintz cautioned that the program could potentially encourage parents in pulling their children out early for vacation, if students could replace absences through Saturday school, and trustee Denise Jennison said that she wouldn't want to contribute to student stress with additional academic study days.

"What I don't want this to turn into, is another way to stress out kids," Jennison said. "So 'Oh my God, there's a study session going on - I don't want to go, but all the other kids who did go are going to have this advantage over me because I wasn't there.' That's my fear."

Taylor replied, though, that many AP teachers are already holding these extra study sessions, and that through the Saturday program they could be opened up to students not in a particular teacher's class. Staff also emphasized that the Saturday schooling wouldn't just be academic.

Superintendent Rick Schmitt added that he had observed a program like this one when he worked in a very similar community in Southern California.

"What I noticed in hundreds of sessions over many, many years, is that community kids -- it's actually a fun environment," he said. "Even in courses you wouldn't think it would be fun, like AP."

"We really tried to look at all the factors," he added later. "To make it kid-friendly, parent-friendly, and really, quite honestly, teacher-friendly, to give them an opportunity to get a little money for something that many have been doing for years for free."

In conjunction with the attendance report, Medici also talked about what declining district enrollment could implicate for transfers, particularly inter-district transfers. Based on the Open Enrollment Act, he said, if the San Ramon Valley school district has space, it must accept inter-district transfers, as long as a given program in a school isn't impacted.

The district anticipates a declining enrollment of about 130 students per year over the next five years.

While SRVUSD has the capacity for an additional 2,300 students in the 2018-19 school year, staff thinks a reasonable target would be an extra 100-150 students, Medici said.

Staff said, however, that they look at the school records of prospective transfers before accepting them, and the district retains the right to send transfers back to their home district if attendance or discipline become an issue.

"In terms of a student in good standing, we do typically try to keep those students once they get started in a school, but there's not guarantee based on space," Taylor said.

In other business

* Though not specifically on the agenda, local and national incidents from the previous week were alluded to throughout the meeting -- the mass school shooting in Parkland, Fla. and the controversy at Cal High, during which the leadership class decided not to play the national anthem at pep rallies, in light of racially charged lyrics in the unsung third verse.

“The choices that the students at Cal High (made) maybe could have gone better, everybody will learn lessons on that,” board member Rachel Hurd said during a school climate update. “But their intentions were exactly what we are asking our students to do. To pay attention to people who are not included, who are alienated.”

The meeting opened with a minute of silence in honor of the victims of the Parkland mass shooting, a tragedy also referenced by Monte Vista teacher Kimberley Gilles during comments on items not on the agenda. Gilles, who last year was named a Global Learning Fellow by the National Education Association, said that a few weeks ago she had received a worrisome message from a student, causing her to contact his counselor and the administration.

But, she said, no one returned her message and she had to follow up with the principal to find out that the student had been suspended and deemed a credible threat -- not because of her message, but because a parent had reported something concerning on social media.

“We need formal threat assessment protocols, for both teacher training and reporting,” Gilles said.

* March has two awareness designations, which were both presented at the meeting.

The month will be recognized as Women's History Month, with a theme of "Nevertheless, she persisted" throughout district schools, Taylor said.

And March will also be honored as Prescription Drug Abuse Awareness Month. April Rovero, founder of the National Coalition Against Prescription Drug Abuse, presented the report to the board. Rovero started working on the issue over eight years ago, after her son Joey died by a drug overdose. She said that overdosing is now the leading cause of injury-related deaths in the nation.

“It is really important that we talk about this issue, education is extremely important,” she said.

She added that her coalition would be holding a 5K walk/health expo in Walnut Creek on March 25, an event she hopes can help to destigmatize talking about drug overdose.