Cal High wins mock trial competition, representing county at state

The mock trial team for San Ramon's California High School was named the Contra Costa champions in the county's 37th annual competition Thursday night.

The team will now move on to the state competition March 16-18 in Orange County, with the potential to compete in nationals in Reno, Nev. in May.

Danville's Monte Vista High School also was named one of the county's top teams, placing fourth in the competition held for the past four weeks.

"You proved that nothing substitutes for hard work!" said Judge Mary Ann O'Malley, a Contra Costa County Superior Court judge, at the awards ceremony in Pleasanton Hill. "During the past month, many of my fellow judges who participated with your Mock Trials, said over and over and over again, how you guys were so much better than the professional attorneys they saw earlier in the day!"

The competition, sponsored by the county's Office of Education, officially began Jan. 30 and concluded this past Tuesday. During the competition, 15 Contra Costa high school mock trial teams took part in a simulated court case, taking turns presenting the prosecution or defense inside the Bray Courthouse in Martinez.

This year, teams presented People v. Davidson, a criminal case involving first-degree murder and a pretrial argument on the Fourth Amendment. Alhambra High School from Martinez and Lafayette's Acalanes High took second and third place, respectively.

The cases were scored and judged by 91 local practicing and retired attorneys, senior law students and sworn judges.

"I've always been impressed with the participants of Mock Trials...but this year, it was really something extra special with your outstanding preparation and delivery," O'Malley said.