Public funeral set Thursday for Dublin Vice Mayor Don Biddle

The Dublin community will remember the life and achievements of Vice Mayor Don Biddle during public funeral services scheduled for this Thursday morning.

Biddle, who was serving in his 10th year on the Dublin City Council and before that sat on the Dublin Planning Commission and local school boards, died late last Wednesday night following a brief battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 80 years old.

The Biddle family has now set services to honor the late Dublin civic leader, according to city officials.

A celebration of life will take place Thursday at 11 a.m. at John Knox Presbyterian Church at 7421 Amarillo Road in Dublin. Immediately following the service, people can gather at the city's Shannon Community Center (11600 Shannon Ave.) for a community reception.

The general public is invited to attend both events, and the family requests that attendees wear vibrant colors in remembrance of Biddle for the celebration of life.

Dublin city officials will be flying the flag at half-staff until Biddle's burial, which will take place in a private ceremony for family and close friends this Wednesday at Chapel of the Chimes in Hayward.

A civic leader for decades with an impact on many facets of the Dublin community, Biddle joined the Dublin City Council in December 2008, appointed to fill the council seat left vacant when voters elevated Tim Sbranti to mayor.

Biddle was re-elected to full four-year terms in 2010 and 2014. At the time of his death, he had just begun serving his final year on the City Council because of Dublin term limits.

Prior to his council tenure, Biddle served four years on the Dublin Planning Commission and almost 13 years on school boards for Dublin -- on the Murray School Board from 1977-85, Amador High School District Board from 1985-87 and Dublin Unified School District Board from 1987-90.

Biddle also helped local nonprofits establish a strong presence in Dublin, including the School of Imagination, Tri-Valley YMCA and Hope Hospice, according to city officials. He was past president of Dublin Partners in Education and was active with the Dublin Historical Preservation Society, Dublin Rotary Club, Dublin Sister City Association and American Cancer Society's Tri-Valley chapter.

An engineer by trade, Biddle earned a Bachelor of Science in civil engineering from Purdue University before spending 31 years with Bechtel Corporation and General Contractors as a field engineer, cost and schedule engineer, project manager, and project controls manager.

Biddle is survived by his wife Donnamarie, daughters Patricia and Sandee and his grandchildren. He was preceded in death by son Bruce.

In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made to Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD), to honor Bruce Biddle, who was killed by a drunk driver in Dublin at the age of 17. For more information or to donate, visit www.madd.org.

Anyone who wants to send their condolences can do so by writing to the Dublin City Manager's Office, which will collect the notes and provide them to the Biddle family. Mail or drop off those notes at 100 Civic Plaza, Dublin, CA 94568.