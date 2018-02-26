San Ramon council to consider midyear budget adjustments

The San Ramon City Council is set to discuss authorizing budget adjustments identified in the midyear financial report Tuesday night.

The review singled out a handful of items in need of additional funding, mostly within the public works department. The proposed adjustments would use $143,937 of general fund reserves, $100,289 in Dougherty Valley fund reserves and $264,758 from other operating and special revenue fund reserves.

"There are sufficient reserves in each of these funding sources to fund the additional appropriations," wrote finance division manager Candace Daniels in a staff report.

Overall, San Ramon has seen "steady economic growth," staff said, with General Policy reserves projected to be at $19.6 million at June 30, General Fund revenues projected to be at $500,000 million above budgeted levels and General Fund expenditures expected to come in $300,000 million below budgeted levels.

San Ramon's unemployment rate of 2.1% -- 1% lower than that of Contra Costa County and 2% below the national average.

Some of the larger items requiring additional funding include $166,750 from the solid waste fund for consulting services, $75,000 from the Dougherty Valley fund for city-wide water and $57,787 for public works janitorial services, coming out of the general fund.

Not within the public works department, $79,000 from the general fund was identified as needed to cover the full cost of salary and benefits for the city attorney position.

The meeting is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Council Chamber of City Hall, 7000 Bollinger Canyon Road.

In other business

* Operations Manager Steve Piersol will present the California Park and Recreation Society District 3 Award for Outstanding Facility, for the San Ramon Library's renovation project.

* After open meeting, council members will convene to closed session, during which time they will meet with the city's labor negotiators to talk upcoming negotiations, discuss the sale of the property at 9000 Alcosta Blvd., and confer with the City Attorney on pending litigation case AD Capital Investments Inc. v. City of San Ramon.

* During a special meeting at 6 p.m., the council will hold an open workshop to discuss the city's transition to MCE Clean Energy.