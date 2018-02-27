Danville hosting special meeting of Tri-Valley councils

The Danville Town Council is set to host the city councils of Dublin, Livermore and Pleasanton for a special meeting Wednesday night.

At the meeting, council members are set to discuss a handful of topics pertaining to their municipalities.

Danville Mayor Newell Arnerich will summarize the recent Tri-Valley mayors' advocacy trip to Washington D.C., and then the councils will receive a presentation on the California Parks Bond (Senate Bill 5) approved last year and a legislative update from the League of California Cities.

The meeting is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. and will take place at Italian restaurant Mangia Mi, 406 Hartz Ave.

The next special meeting of the Tri-Valley Cities will be hosted by the city of Dublin on May 30.