News

Uploaded: Tue, Feb 27, 2018, 5:28 pm

Danville hosting special meeting of Tri-Valley councils

Four councils to talk Washington D.C. trip, parks bond, legislative update

by Erika Alvero

The Danville Town Council is set to host the city councils of Dublin, Livermore and Pleasanton for a special meeting Wednesday night.

At the meeting, council members are set to discuss a handful of topics pertaining to their municipalities.

Danville Mayor Newell Arnerich will summarize the recent Tri-Valley mayors' advocacy trip to Washington D.C., and then the councils will receive a presentation on the California Parks Bond (Senate Bill 5) approved last year and a legislative update from the League of California Cities.

The meeting is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. and will take place at Italian restaurant Mangia Mi, 406 Hartz Ave.

The next special meeting of the Tri-Valley Cities will be hosted by the city of Dublin on May 30.

