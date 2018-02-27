Tri-Valley set for teen job fair

The Pleasanton Senior Center is set to host the annual Teen Job & Career Fair this weekend.

The free event open to all Tri-Valley teen job seekers, with lunch included, is set to run from 1-4 p.m. March 3 at the senior center at 5353 Sunol Blvd. It is a partnership between the cities of Pleasanton, San Ramon and Dublin, the town of Danville and the Dublin/San Ramon Women's Club.

The job fair gives local youth 14 to 19 years old the chance to meet with more than 20 employers, pick up job applications and apply for some positions on the spot. The event will also include mock interviews, resume and interviewing workshops, and career panels.

For more information, call 931-3432 or visit www.ptownlife.org/teen-job-fair.