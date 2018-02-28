News

Danville police seeking credit card thieves

Anyone with information asked to contact officials

by Erika Alvero

Danville police are currently investigating two credit card thefts that took place mid-February, and have just released photos of the suspects sought in the case.

The first theft occurred on Feb. 11, when a wallet was reportedly stolen or lost at some point between 3:30 and 5:30 p.m. at Primo's Pizzeria & Pub in downtown Danville, according to Detective Gabriella Arnaudo.

A credit card from this wallet was then used at the San Ramon Target and Whole Foods Market located at the Shops at Bishop Ranch, Arnaudo said.

The second theft happened two days later on the morning of Feb. 13, when a wallet was stolen from an unlocked vehicle at Sycamore Valley Park around 11 a.m., Arnaudo said. Stolen cards from this wallet, she said, were then used in Walnut Creek at Nordstrom, Whole Foods, Sur La Table and Williams-Sonoma.

Danville police released two photos of the suspects Wednesday morning, one depicting a couple taken in Walnut Creek and the other featuring a woman that was taken at the Whole Foods in San Ramon.

Anyone with information on either of the suspects shown in the photos is asked to contact Arnaudo at 314-3731 or garnaudo@danville.ca.gov.

