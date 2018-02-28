News

Danville taking commissioner applications

Vacancies on Parks, Arts and Aging commissions; applications due May 16

by Erika Alvero

The town of Danville is now accepting applications for a handful of volunteer positions on a few local commissions.

The Parks and Leisure Services Commission is currently seeking to fill four vacancies, while the Contra Costa County Advisory Council on Aging is looking to fill one position.

Youth representatives are sought to fill one vacancy apiece on the Arts Commission and Parks and Leisure Services Commission.

Both youth commissioner slots have terms lasting two years, as does the position open on the county's aging council. Parks and Leisure Services commissioners serve four-year terms, with the exception of youth representatives.

Applications are available online on the town website, and are due by 4 p.m. on May 16.

Applicants will be invited to interview with the council on June 6, June 12 or June 19, and selected commissioners will be appointed at the June 19 Town Council meeting.

