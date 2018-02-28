Quidditch regionals coming to Dublin

US Quidditch and Visit Tri-Valley are bringing the 2018 West Regional Championship to Fallon Sports Park in Dublin this Saturday and Sunday.

The sports tournament, inspired by the "Harry Potter" series, will feature more than 400 players from California, Arizona, Hawaii, Nevada and Utah vying for a spot in US Quidditch Cup 11 to be held in Round Rock, Texas, in April.

Admission is free throughout the weekend.

Quidditch is a full contact, competitive, mixed gender sport that brings to life the fictional sport played in the "Harry Potter" book and film series. It is played with seven players to a team all mounted on brooms. They score points with the quaffle (a volleyball) and the snitch, a neutral yellow-clad athlete who tries to avoid capture.

Now in its 13th year of real-life competition, quidditch is played by more than 300 college, high school and community teams nationwide, including by well-known university athetic powerhouses like Cal, UCLA, Ohio State and Texas A&M.

Teams compete throughout the year before regional tournaments crown champions to advance to the annual US Quidditch Cup. There are two divisions: collegiate and community.

The regional event in Dublin will also feature lessons both days for youngsters who want to try playing quidditch. Child and teen students can sign up onsite either day, and they must have a waiver signed by a parent or guardian. For more info, contact events@usquidditch.org.