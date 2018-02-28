News

Uploaded: Wed, Feb 28, 2018, 1:41 pm

San Ramon seeking artists to paint city utility boxes

Blank traffic signal control boxes along Crow Canyon to be used as art canvases

by Erika Alvero

The city of San Ramon is seeking artists to beautify the streetscape through the city's first "Utility Box Public Art" program.

The project would turn some of the city's blank traffic signal control boxes into art canvases, a program popular throughout the Bay Area and across the country as a way to create public street art in a cost effective manner.

Five boxes will be awarded in this pilot -- all situated along Crow Canyon Road from Alcosta Boulevard to Twin Creeks Drive. The painting will take place at some point this summer between June 4 and Aug. 1.

"The program will enable artists to create works of art that contribute to the vitality and attractiveness of the streetscape and community, foster civic pride and community identity, and bring art to unexpected places in San Ramon," staff wrote in a statement.

Artists must be at least 18 in order to apply, and can enlist other adult assistants to help with the project. The artwork should relate to the theme of this inaugural program, which is "Celebrating the Arts."

The selected box-painters will receive a total stipend of $700 for the cost of materials and as compensation for their time and service.

Interested artists can apply online at the city's website. Applications are due by March 30 at 5 p.m., with the chosen artists announced on May 16.

