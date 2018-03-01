News

Uploaded: Thu, Mar 1, 2018, 2:22 pm

Bay Area Corporate Games postponed

Athletic showcase was to come to Tri-Valley later this month

by Jeremy Walsh

A Tri-Valley event set to feature Bay Area employees competing against each other while representing their companies has been postponed indefinitely, organizers announced this week.

The 2018 Bay Area Corporate Games were originally set to be contested in Pleasanton, Dublin and Livermore from March 15-18, but Corporate Games USA organizers notified local partner Visit Tri-Valley that the showcase would be rescheduled to a date not yet determined.

The event was expected to draw more than 2,000 athletes from Bay Area companies and organizations to compete in a range of sports including basketball, cycling, volleyball, tennis, golf, softball and running -- in addition to featuring an opening ceremony, closing awards and a health expo.

For more information on the postponement, visit www.corporategamesUSA.com.

