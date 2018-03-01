'Layers Revealed' exhibit opening next week at Village Theatre

A collection of abstract paintings by 12 Bay Area women is coming to the Village Theatre and Art Gallery this month.

The artists behind the "Layers Revealed" exhibition constitute a local painting group, and call themselves "Beyond the Brush."

The show is designed to offer viewers a glimpse inside the layers of artwork and the art process.

"Layers Revealed" will be on display from March 8 through April 21, with a free opening reception on March 8 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Village Theatre and Art Gallery, 233 Front Street.

The following artists will have their work showcased: Jane Corich, Irene Desmond, Jan Foulds, Lynn Glenn, Judy Hirabayashi, Jan Lainoff, Jo Ann Lieberman, Yolanda Mihic, Roberta Welburn-Milstead, Jeannie Moran, Q. Stone Forbess and Ann Vestal.

The art gallery is open to visitors Wednesdays through Fridays 12-5 p.m., Saturdays 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Mondays and Tuesdays by appointment only.