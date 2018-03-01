News

Uploaded: Thu, Mar 1, 2018, 2:29 pm

'Layers Revealed' exhibit opening next week at Village Theatre

Works from local painters to showcase art process

by Erika Alvero

A collection of abstract paintings by 12 Bay Area women is coming to the Village Theatre and Art Gallery this month.

The artists behind the "Layers Revealed" exhibition constitute a local painting group, and call themselves "Beyond the Brush."

The show is designed to offer viewers a glimpse inside the layers of artwork and the art process.

"Layers Revealed" will be on display from March 8 through April 21, with a free opening reception on March 8 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Village Theatre and Art Gallery, 233 Front Street.

The following artists will have their work showcased: Jane Corich, Irene Desmond, Jan Foulds, Lynn Glenn, Judy Hirabayashi, Jan Lainoff, Jo Ann Lieberman, Yolanda Mihic, Roberta Welburn-Milstead, Jeannie Moran, Q. Stone Forbess and Ann Vestal.

The art gallery is open to visitors Wednesdays through Fridays 12-5 p.m., Saturdays 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Mondays and Tuesdays by appointment only.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Name: *

Select your neighborhood or school community: *

Choose a category: *

Since this is the first comment on this story a new topic will also be started in Town Square! Please choose a category that best describes this story.

Comment: *

Verification code: *
Enter the verification code exactly as shown, using capital and lowercase letters, in the multi-colored box.

*Required Fields

Top Blogs

Couples: The ABCs of Love
By Chandrama Anderson | 0 comments | 1,427 views

Digital stalking for good
By Tim Hunt | 2 comments | 226 views

View all local blogs
 