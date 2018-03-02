News

Uploaded: Fri, Mar 2, 2018, 3:42 pm

Danville council to meet with all town commissions at workshop

MCE Clean Energy, downtown zoning, police among topics for annual meeting

by Erika Alvero

The Danville Town Council is set to meet with town commissioners Monday afternoon as part of an annual workshop to review key topics from the different facets of the local government.

In addition to the council, the special meeting will include members of Danville's Planning Commission, Arts Commission, Design Review Board, Parks and Leisure Services Commission and Heritage Resource Commission.

The workshop will open with remarks by Mayor Newell Arnerich, followed by updates from the council and each of the commissions.

The group will then receive brief updates on town service areas, including police, public safety, the town's transition to MCE Clean Energy and downtown zoning and parking.

The council members and commissioners will then hold a group exercise and discussion on one unspecified idea.

The formal meeting will end with time for additional questions and comments, after which the group will head over to a social and dinner at The Peasant & The Pear, 267 Hartz Ave.

The workshop itself, open to the public, will begin at 3 p.m. Monday at the Town Meeting Hall, 201 Front St. For more information, check the full workshop overview.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Name: *

Select your neighborhood or school community: *

Choose a category: *

Since this is the first comment on this story a new topic will also be started in Town Square! Please choose a category that best describes this story.

Comment: *

Verification code: *
Enter the verification code exactly as shown, using capital and lowercase letters, in the multi-colored box.

*Required Fields

Top Blogs

Digital stalking for good
By Tim Hunt | 1 comment | 275 views

Reflections on the Loss of Hope
By Tom Cushing | 0 comments | 122 views

View all local blogs
 