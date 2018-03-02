Danville council to meet with all town commissions at workshop

The Danville Town Council is set to meet with town commissioners Monday afternoon as part of an annual workshop to review key topics from the different facets of the local government.

In addition to the council, the special meeting will include members of Danville's Planning Commission, Arts Commission, Design Review Board, Parks and Leisure Services Commission and Heritage Resource Commission.

The workshop will open with remarks by Mayor Newell Arnerich, followed by updates from the council and each of the commissions.

The group will then receive brief updates on town service areas, including police, public safety, the town's transition to MCE Clean Energy and downtown zoning and parking.

The council members and commissioners will then hold a group exercise and discussion on one unspecified idea.

The formal meeting will end with time for additional questions and comments, after which the group will head over to a social and dinner at The Peasant & The Pear, 267 Hartz Ave.

The workshop itself, open to the public, will begin at 3 p.m. Monday at the Town Meeting Hall, 201 Front St. For more information, check the full workshop overview.